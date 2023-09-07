NC State Athletics continued its success this week, highlighted by a season-opening win for NC State football and a sweep by NC State volleyball at this weekend’s tournament.
Volleyball sweeps Summit Hospitality Group Open event
In its first homestand of the season, Wolfpack volleyball continued to show its aggressiveness and perseverance. The Pack took on Howard, Rutgers and Winthrop and only dropped three sets over the course of the weekend. Sophomore outside hitter Ava Brizard led the stat sheets this weekend, but the rest of NC State’s roster has also been showing out in every game so far.
SCR😱MBLE.#NCAAWVB x 🎥 ACCN /@PackVball pic.twitter.com/489Bn0ESgn— NCAA Women's Volleyball (@NCAAVolleyball) September 2, 2023
The Wolfpack came back from behind in two sets over the course of the weekend to secure the wins. Brizard and junior opposite hitter Amanda Rice contributed to a number of kills that won the comeback set against Rutgers.
Women’s soccer falls in both matches in road trip
NC State women’s soccer spent the last week on the road in Colorado, competing against the Colorado Buffaloes and the Denver Pioneers. NC State fell in its first match to Colorado despite a last-second effort by sophomore defender Taylor Chism to tie up the score and get the Pack on the board.
Junior goalkeeper Olivia Pratapas had her first career start against Denver and recorded eight saves under some intense pressure from the Pioneers’ offense.
The Pioneers made a strong start with three goals in the first 60 minutes of play, but the Wolfpack came back in the second half with two goals within four minutes of each other. However, the red-and-white’s comeback attempt ultimately fell short.
Taylor opens her account 😤#GoPackBaby pic.twitter.com/6HlZy5V32S— NC State Women's Soccer ⚽️ (@PackWSoccer) September 1, 2023
Football defeats UConn in season-opener
Graduate quarterback Brennan Armstrong showed out in the Pack’s first outing of the season against UConn. Leading the team in rushing yards and touchdowns, Armstrong gave fans a preview of what to expect from a potentially explosive squad this year. Once the defensive unit got warmed up and settled into the game, it became clear that the Wolfpack is set to be a contender within the ACC.
While Armstrong stood out in his new role as Wolfpack quarterback, graduate linebacker Payton Wilson showed out as well. Wilson secured the game-winning interception that sealed NC State's first win of the season.
One TD wasn't enough for @bstrong34; he wanted another. #1Pack1Goal pic.twitter.com/miFlqzN6op— NC State Football (@PackFootball) September 1, 2023
Men’s soccer beats USC-Upstate, falls to No. 14 UCF
NC State men’s soccer went out against USC-Upstate and No. 14 UCF this week. The Pack shutout USC Upstate 3-0 with all three of its goals occurring in the second half of the game.
However, going on the road to play against No. 14 UCF was a more daunting task. The UCF offense remained aggressive and flexible the entire game and its fast-paced style of play left the red-and-white in the dust.
First career goal for Ervin Cruz last night 🆚 USC Upstate. pic.twitter.com/GLe3mhyz3A— NC State Men's Soccer (@PackMensSoccer) August 29, 2023
