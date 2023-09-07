MSocVSUSCU_CruzJumps_LM.JPG

Freshman forward Ervin Cruz jumps over an opponent while fighting for the ball during the match versus USC Upstate at Dail Soccer Field on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023. Cruz scored one goal and made one assist for NC State. NC State beat USC Upstate 3-0.

NC State Athletics continued its success this week, highlighted by a season-opening win for NC State  football and a sweep by NC State volleyball at this weekend’s tournament. 

Volleyball sweeps Summit Hospitality Group Open event 

In its first homestand of the season, Wolfpack volleyball continued to show its aggressiveness and perseverance. The Pack took on Howard, Rutgers and Winthrop and only dropped three sets over the course of the weekend. Sophomore outside hitter Ava Brizard led the stat sheets this weekend, but the rest of NC State’s roster has also been showing out in every game so far. 

The Wolfpack came back from behind in two sets over the course of the weekend to secure the wins. Brizard and junior opposite hitter Amanda Rice contributed to a  number of kills that won the comeback set against Rutgers. 

Read more about the Pack’s electric home opener against Howard.

Read more about NC State’s intense five-set match against Rutgers.

Read more about the Wolfpack’s sweep of Winthrop. 

Women’s soccer falls in both matches in road trip

NC State women’s soccer  spent the last week on the road in Colorado, competing against the Colorado Buffaloes and the Denver Pioneers. NC State fell in its first match to Colorado despite a last-second effort by sophomore defender Taylor Chism to tie up the score and get the Pack on the board.

Junior goalkeeper Olivia Pratapas had her first career start against Denver and recorded eight saves under some intense  pressure from  the Pioneers’ offense. 

The Pioneers made a strong start with three goals in the first 60 minutes of play, but the Wolfpack came back in the second half with two goals within four minutes of each other. However, the red-and-white’s comeback attempt ultimately fell short.  

Read more about the Pack’s efforts against Colorado.

Read more about NC State’s fall to Denver.

Football defeats UConn in season-opener

Graduate quarterback Brennan Armstrong showed out in the Pack’s first outing of the season against UConn. Leading the team in rushing yards and touchdowns, Armstrong gave fans a preview of what to expect from a potentially explosive squad this year. Once the defensive unit got warmed up and settled into the game, it became clear that the Wolfpack is set to be a contender within the ACC. 

While Armstrong stood out in his new role as Wolfpack quarterback, graduate linebacker Payton Wilson showed out as well. Wilson secured the game-winning interception that sealed NC State's first win of the season. 

Read more about the Wolfpack’s first outing against UConn. 

Men’s soccer beats USC-Upstate, falls  to No. 14 UCF

NC State men’s soccer went out against USC-Upstate and No. 14 UCF this week. The Pack shutout USC Upstate 3-0 with all three of its goals occurring in the second half of the game. 

However, going on the road to play against No. 14 UCF was a more daunting task. The UCF offense remained aggressive and flexible the entire game and its fast-paced style of play left the red-and-white in the dust. 

Read more about NC State's victory over USC Upstate. 

Read more about the Pack’s first loss to No. 14 UCF. 

