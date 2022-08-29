Though the 2022 Wolfpack football season is just days away from kicking off, there's still plenty of action around campus to keep track of as other fall sports begin their own seasons.
Dail Soccer Field was the place to be on campus last week as both the Pack men's and women's soccer teams hosted a number of matchups as classes got underway. On top of all the action at home, the NC State volleyball team hit the road to Kansas State, starting its season at the K-State Invitational.
Men's soccer grabs win in first regular season matchup
Twelve days after its lone exhibition match against Queens University, the Wolfpack men's soccer team finally began its 2022 regular season schedule with a huge win over Loyola Maryland.
After 76 minutes of play and no goals scored, graduate student midfielder Conor Kelly broke it open in his NC State debut.
Wolfpack 1, Loyola Maryland 0HEROICS FROM KELLY.@Conor_kelly9 with an absolute strike to put us in front in the 77th minute! pic.twitter.com/sMDiHeCh1V— NC State Men's Soccer (@PackMensSoccer) August 27, 2022
Doubling the lead just 10 minutes later, freshman midfielder Calem Tommy continued the trend of goals scored by new members of the Pack, securing the 2-0 Wolfpack win.
Struggling in the ACC tournament and failing to finish the 2021 season above .500, the 2022 season is hopefully gearing up to be an exciting and more successful campaign for the Pack men's soccer squad.
Women's soccer goes 1-1 at home
Also at Dail field, the women's soccer team continued its strong start to the year with a win over Campbell and a draw against No. 11 Georgetown.
Senior forward Jameese Joseph was the lone goal scorer in the 1-0 win over Campbell, scoring a walk-off goal in the final seconds of play. She also nabbed the first goal in the 2-2 tie against the Hoyas.
Absolute SCENES 🤪#GoPackBaby | @jameesejoseph pic.twitter.com/vr94XcntMD— PackWSoccer⚽️ (@PackWSoccer) August 26, 2022
The second game was a nailbiter as Joseph and the Pack jumped ahead just after halftime, but allowed Georgetown to tie it up less than a minute later.
The Hoyas took the lead in the 79th minute, but graduate student defender Jenna Butler evened the score with less than five minutes left in regulation, saving the Pack from its first loss of 2022.
Volleyball begins season at K-State Invitational
Hitting the road to begin its 2022 campaign, the NC State Volleyball team went 2-1 in Kansas, grabbing wins over Florida A&M and Sam Houston despite a loss to tournament host Kansas State.
Day one featured a big sweep over the Rattlers in just three sets, 25-16, 25-18, 25-17, and the team’s first loss of the year to the Wildcats. The Pack was able to win the first set against Kansas State, but dropped the next three in a row.
Sam Houston put up a fight on day two, but the Wolfpack, determined not to return to Raleigh with a losing record, pulled out the win in five sets. NC State went back and forth between losses and wins in the first four, and just barely pulled out the 15-13 win in the final set.
The team will kick off September with its first 2022 matchup at home on Sept. 2 at 7 p.m. against Colgate.
