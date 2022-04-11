It was a relatively quiet week in Raleigh as the majority of NC State teams hit the road, continuing their respective spring seasons. However, that didn’t make it any less of an eventful week as the Pack football team provided some local entertainment though with its spring football game, while the No. 21 men's tennis team returned home for a big win over Georgia Tech.
Pack football holds spring game
The annual Wolfpack spring football game took place on April 9 over at Carter-Finley Stadium. Fans witnessed a stellar performance from redshirt junior quarterback Devin Leary and it was also a chance for new freshmen and transfers to the program to take the field at NC State for the first time.
Leary led the red team to the win, going 26 of 34 for 355 yards and three touchdowns in the first half alone.
Redshirt freshman quarterback Ben Finley was not as impressive, though he did improve throughout the game and finished in the second half going 6 for 7 for 139 yards and two touchdowns.
Overall, the Pack’s defense continued to be a strong asset, and the red team made up of Wolfpack starters dominated throughout the afternoon.
Read more takeaways from the matchup.
Learn more about how the underclassmen and transfers that played.
Baseball avoids sweep at Virginia Tech
An ill-fated road trip up to Blacksburg, Virginia took place over the weekend for then-No. 21 Pack9. NC State struggled Friday night, losing 21-10 despite scoring six runs late and there wasn’t much improvement in an 8-2 loss on Saturday.
Senior left-handed pitcher Canaan Silver threw an outstanding six innings on Sunday, and the Pack’s bats started to get hot again as the team avoided the sweep with a 10-3 win.
Read more in Technician’s of Sunday’s series finale.
Softball dominant against East Tennessee State, struggles against South Carolina
After a 1-0 home win over Longwood back on April 6, the NC State softball team hit the road to compete at the Garnet and Black Round Robin.
The Pack kicked off the tournament with a big 4-0 win over East Tennessee State but quickly lost that momentum entering the rest of the weekend with a 9-3 loss to South Carolina.
It was the same story on Saturday as the Wolfpack started with a 5-3 victory against ETSU but was quickly shut down in a 3-1 defeat to South Carolina.
Read more in Technician’s recap of Saturday’s doubleheader.
Tennis continues hot streak
This was a busy week for the NC State tennis teams. On the men’s side, the team returned home for the first time since March 23 and defeated Georgia Tech 4-1 and Clemson 5-2.
The ladies hit the road for matches against Virginia Tech and No. 14 Virginia. The women grabbed a 6-1 win against the Hokies but fell in a 4-3 match against the Cavaliers.
Read more in Technician’s recap of the top-15 matchup against Virginia.
Both golf teams provide quality showings
Both the men’s and women's golf teams placed well in their respective tournaments this past week.
At the Wolfpack Match Play tournament, the ladies placed third while the men tied for second at the Stitch Intercollegiate over at the Lonnie Poole Golf Course. Junior Maximilian Steinlechner and graduate student Easton Paxton led the men, both shooting 3-under par in the final round.
Read more in Technician’s recap of the Stitch Intercollegiate.
Kyle Durham sets school record for track and field
Rounding out another exciting week for Wolfpack sports, the track and field team competed at the Duke Invitational over the weekend.
Junior mid-distance runner Kyle Durham and graduate student distance runner Gavin Gaynor each broke the school record in the men’s 800m event, with Durham’s time of 1:49.83 now sitting as the fastest ever in NC State history.