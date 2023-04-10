NC State Athletics was put through the ringer this week, ultimately coming away with more wins than losses.
Women’s golf hosts Wolfpack Match Play event
NC State women’s golf competed against seven other collegiate teams early last week in the Wolfpack Match Play event at Lonnie Poole Golf Course. The Pack finished fifth overall and went 2-1 over the course of the weekend, with its only loss coming against No. 21 Duke. In its next two rounds, the red-and-white was able to bounce back to defeat the Louisville Cardinals and the Florida State Seminoles.
🐦 time!Great work by Izzy on the par-5 to go up 2 through 15 holes. pic.twitter.com/N0kNY3RGGj— PackWGolf⛳️ (@PackWGolf) April 4, 2023
Baseball drops three games
NC State baseball extended its losing streak to four this week with losses to the East Carolina Pirates and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. On Tuesday, April 4, the Pack fell to No. 12 ECU by a score of 13-9 thanks to an impressive offensive effort from the Pirates. In its doubleheader against the No. 2 Demon Deacons, the red-and-white lost 6-4 in the first game and 6-3 in the second. With these two losses, the Wolfpack falls to 5-9 in ACC play.
A NO-DOUBTER 🚀 pic.twitter.com/Kn2yKvdsVF— #Pack9 ⚾️ (@NCStateBaseball) April 9, 2023
Women’s tennis collects two losses in the Triangle
NC State women’s tennis faced two tough opponents this week in No. 1 UNC and No. 6 Duke. After being swept 7-0 in Chapel Hill on Thursday, April 6, the Pack traveled to Durham in hopes of redemption but was instead met with more disappointment. The Wolfpack ultimately lost to the Blue Devils 4-3.
#28 Amelia Rajecki’s 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 win over Duke’s #34 Emma Jackson. #GoPack pic.twitter.com/4gDYiylplU— NC State Women's Tennis 🐺🎾 (@PackWTennis) April 8, 2023
Softball loses series at Syracuse
NC State softball lost its three-game series against the Syracuse Orange this past weekend despite winning the second game. In the series opener on Thursday, April 6, the Pack lost to the Orange by a score of 4-2 before rallying to win the second game 3-2. However, the red-and-white failed to carry any momentum over into the third game and ultimately suffered a blowout 8-0 loss in five innings.
Bats were H🔥T today in Syracuse!#StrengthInThePack pic.twitter.com/84lfHpZFjY— NC State Softball (@PackSoftball) April 7, 2023
Men’s tennis splits two matches
NC State men’s tennis took on two schools from Virginia this week, coming away with mixed results. After defeating the Virginia Tech Hokies 5-2 on Friday, April 7, the Pack fell 4-2 to the No. 8 Virginia Cavaliers on Sunday, April 9. Against the Hokies, the red-and-white captured the early doubles point and won four singles matches. The Wolfpack failed to win the doubles point in its match against the Cavaliers, with its only two wins of the day coming from senior Robin Catry and sophomore Fons Van Sambeek in the singles round.
Quick reaction from HC Kyle Spencer following the 5-2 win over Virginia Tech. pic.twitter.com/c8Zf5Ew6D4— NC State Men’s Tennis 🐺🎾 (@PackMensTennis) April 8, 2023
Track and field competes in Duke Invitational
NC State track and field made the trip over to Durham to compete in the throwing and mid-distance events at the Duke Invitational. The weekend was highlighted by five top-10 finishes for the Pack: freshman Katie Horne and senior Mikieja Covington in the women’s javelin throw, junior Jake Toomey in the men’s 1500m and sophomore Amaris Tynnismaa and freshman Grace Hartman in the women’s 1500m invite.
