As we enter the final stretch of the spring semester, the NC State sporting scene brought an action-packed weekend of Pack athletics to keep us all entertained.
With baseball pulling off three walk-off wins, both tennis teams on hot streaks heading into the postseason, and Pack track and field setting personal and competition highs, there were plenty of highlights this week.
Baseball earns three dramatic walk-off wins, sweeps Boston College
The NC State baseball team had perhaps its most dramatic week of the season as the Pack had a total of three walk off wins in three straight games. Starting with a midweek game against UNC-Wilmington, the Pack pulled off a comeback after being down 6-2 and walked it off with a sacrifice fly in the ninth to beat the Seahawks on Tuesday, April 12.
As if that wasn’t enough, the Pack also walked off the first two games of its series against Boston College. Starting on Thursday, April 14, the Pack squad took the series opener off of another sac fly walk-off win.
But if those two games didn’t provide enough heart-pounding moments for Pack fans, the team engineered one more walk off win the next day in the first round of a Friday doubleheader against the Eagles. The second game of the series included a six-run seventh inning that spurred a comeback victory where the Pack won 7-6 via a fielding error in the 11th inning. The Pack would go on to secure the series finale in a more comfortable 6-3 win later that day and is seemingly done with the walk-off heroics, for now.
Men’s tennis beats Duke, falls to UNC-Chapel Hill in its rivalry weekend despite strong form
The rising Pack men’s tennis squad went 1-1 in its rivalry weekend after achieving the No. 20 spot in the ITA rankings. On Friday, April 15, the Pack faced No. 19 Duke and were able to take down the Devils 4-0 with impressive performances all around to earn its fifth ranked win of the season.
NC State carried over its strong form against UNC on Sunday, April 18, in the last match of the regular season. The Tar Heels brought some of their best tennis as well that day and after a long, intense match, the Pack fell just short, losing 4-3 to its cross-town rivals. However, the Pack is still playing some of its best tennis all season long and looks to bring that to the upcoming ACC Championships.
Women’s tennis completes perfect 14-0 weekend
The No. 3 Pack women’s tennis squad dominated in its two matches of the season. The Pack swept both Louisville and Notre Dame in back-to-back days, earning an impressive total match score of 14-0 in its final weekend of matches.
The Pack also celebrated its decorated team veteran and leader, graduate student Jaeda Daniel, on senior day, prior to the last match of the season against the Fighting Irish. Daniel won a dramatic three set match in that one and hopes to help lead one of the best teams in the country on a deep run in both the ACC and NCAA tournaments.
Both golf squads on the rise
The NC State women’s golf team traveled to South Carolina to compete in the ACC Championships, and while the Pack did not advance to the weekend semifinal and final rounds, the squad has shown considerable improvements compared to its previous years of play by posting its best performance in the event since 2017.
Meanwhile, the Pack men’s golf team defeated Duke at the I-40 Cup Match Play event on Friday, April 15. This event brought about the conclusion of the Pack’s regular season as the team looks forward to the ACC Championships next week.
Softball swept by Georgia Tech
The Pack continued its road travels this weekend after its 2-2 performance at the Garnet and Black Round Robin and faced Georgia Tech, which promptly swept the Pack without much contention over the weekend.
Outscored by the Yellow Jackets 17-2 over the two days, the Pack was able to put up little fight in the series opener on Friday, April 15 and the doubleheader on Saturday, April 16.
Track and field
On Saturday, April 16, the Pack’s track and field team continued its red hot form at the Tom Jones Memorial Invitational. The two-day competition saw multiple Pack athletes set personal bests as well as etch their names into the competition’s record books.
