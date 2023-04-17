NC State Athletics rebounded from a subpar week to nearly go undefeated in last week’s round of competition. Baseball and both women’s and men’s tennis took down every opponent they faced.
Women’s tennis goes undefeated
NC State women’s tennis won all three of its games this week to conclude the regular season, including two wins over ranked opponents. On Monday, the Pack bounced back to defeat the No. 11 Texas Longhorns by a score of 5-2 after losing two consecutive games and proceeded to carry that momentum into another 5-2 win over the No. 9 Virginia Cavaliers. Two days later, the red-and-white took care of business against Virginia Tech, easily earning a 7-0 win at home on NC State’s senior day.
Wolfpack: 4Longhorns: 0#18 Diana Shnaider clinches on court one over #115 Nicole Khirin 6-3, 7-5. #GoPack pic.twitter.com/RqwdD8ckIK— NC State Women's Tennis 🐺🎾 (@PackWTennis) April 10, 2023
Softball splits four games at home
NC State softball started off on the right foot this week with a 2-0 win over the USC-Upstate Spartans before hosting the No. 8 Clemson Tigers for a three-game ACC series over the weekend. Notably, freshman right-handed pitcher Rylee Wyman recorded her first career shutout in the Wolfpack’s win over the Spartans. NC State dropped its first two games against the Tigers, 4-1 and 6-3, before pulling off an unbelievable upset on Sunday, April 16 in which the Pack defeated Clemson 7-5. Over the course of the week, the red-and-white hit five home runs.
The moment.#StrengthInThePack pic.twitter.com/aHJ64l0XVZ— NC State Softball (@PackSoftball) April 16, 2023
Baseball goes 4-0
NC State baseball recorded a win against the UNC-Wilmington Seahawks early in the week before sweeping the Florida State Seminoles in a weekend ACC series. The Pack’s first two wins this week were dominant, beating the Seahawks 12-3 and crushing the Seminoles 14-3 in the series opener. However, the Wolfpack cut it much closer in the last two games, winning 4-3 and 5-4 after falling behind.
SWEEP COMPLETE 🧹 pic.twitter.com/NkfCd7sWnl— #Pack9 ⚾️ (@NCStateBaseball) April 16, 2023
Men’s tennis closes out regular season on a high note
NC State men’s tennis wrapped up its regular season with ACC wins over Wake Forest and Boston College. On Friday, April 14, the Pack easily swept the Eagles 6-0, but the Demon Deacons put up a much greater fight in Wednesday’s match. Against Wake Forest, NC State claimed the doubles point, but the two teams traded wins in the singles round before the red-and-white ultimately clinched the match 4-2.
It’s “championship season” for the Pack. Braden Shick talks about the teams mindset down the stretch. #Packrisin 📈 pic.twitter.com/Tn8urLCt20— NC State Men’s Tennis 🐺🎾 (@PackMensTennis) April 13, 2023
Track and field competes at Tom Jones Invitational
NC State track and field traveled to Gainesville, Florida to compete in the Tom Jones Invitational on Friday, April 14 and Saturday, April 15. Junior Makala Wright recorded Pack’s highest finish of the weekend by taking second place in the women’s hammer throw. Her mark of 58.23 meters is a personal best and a school record. The only other athlete to collect a podium finish was senior Jirah Sidberry, who finished third in the women’s long jump with her mark of 6.01m. Throughout the competition, the Wolfpack totalled seven top-10 finishes.
Makala Wright throwing us into the weekend 😤Back at it tomorrow 🐺#WolfpackTF - #PackThrows pic.twitter.com/qQZsyrJbJA— Pack Track & Field and Cross Country (@Wolfpack_TFXC) April 13, 2023
Women’s golf competes at ACC championship
NC State women’s golf tied for seventh out of 12 teams at the ACC championships in Greensboro this past weekend. After playing two 18-hole rounds on Thursday, April 13, the Pack headed into the final stroke play round of competition in eighth place. Sophomore Lauren Olivares Leon was the only member of the Wolfpack to finish in the top 20, totalling 220 to claim 19th place. The red-and-white recorded a team score of 894.
Wrapped ACC Championship action.Time at Sedgefield highlighted by:🔴 Tying best ACC finish for our squad since 2017🔴 39 birdies/eagles🔴 -2 first round by Caitlin pic.twitter.com/4FEL7jgJhF— PackWGolf⛳️ (@PackWGolf) April 14, 2023
