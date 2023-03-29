Whether it was on the hardwood, in the pool, or on the diamond, March was full of show-stopping plays from NC State Athletics. Multiple walk-offs, a high-flying dunk and a photo finish at the NCAA’s for NC State swimming headlined this month’s batch of highlights.
5. Goodwin walks-off Radford with solo shot
As the first of many walk-offs on this list, sophomore third baseman Hannah Goodwin’s walk-off solo-shot versus Radford was truly a sight to behold. After a back and forth battle with the Highlanders, Goodwin put an end to the contest with a blast that gifted NC State softball a much-needed 8-7 win. Goodwin was greeted by the rest of her team at home plate after rounding the bases for a well-deserved team celebration.
First pitch, walk off homer to end it with the dub😮💨#StrengthInThePack pic.twitter.com/bqAUyfVPcG— NC State Softball (@PackSoftball) March 22, 2023
4. Comeback Pack strikes again with Peebles walk-off
The Comeback Pack has done it again, and this time, it was with a little help from freshman designated hitter Cannon Peebles, who hit a walk-off single for NC State baseball in its series finale versus then-No. 4 Virginia.
With the Cavaliers threatening to finish off the series sweep over the Pack, NC State put on a rally late in the game and got Peebles to the plate. With two outs, bases-loaded and a 3-2 count, there was as much pressure as possible for Peebles. But in the face of it all, the freshman delivered by ripping a single through the infield to walk off the Cavs.
THE COMEBACK PACK WALKS IT OFF!!!!#Pack9 | @cpeebs34 pic.twitter.com/BryLv1RqgD— #Pack9 ⚾️ (@NCStateBaseball) March 18, 2023
3. Smith’s March Madness poster
Even though Creighton center Ryan Kalkbrenner terrorized NC State men’s basketball in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, sophomore guard Terquavion Smith got one back on the big man late into the second half with an impressive dunk.
Smith did all in his power to will his team to a win, including driving into the paint and putting Kalkbrenner on a poster for one of the best dunks of the tournament. While Kalkbrenner and the Blue Jays ultimately got the last laugh, Smith and many NC State fans will hold onto this highlight for years to come.
TERQUAVION SMITH. DUNK OF THE TOURNEY?? pic.twitter.com/uhcPDaIGan— Barstool Sportsbook (@BSSportsbook) March 17, 2023
2. NC State swim stuns competition at NCAAs
NC State men’s swim put on quite a show at the NCAAs in March, starting the meet by smashing the NCAA, meet and U.S. Open records in the 200-yard medley relay. Four NC State swimmers combined for a time of 1:20.67, and upset No. 1 Arizona State on the way to its stunning championship victory.
NC STATE JUST SHOOK UP THE WORLD!!1:20.67 CRUSHES THE NCAA RECORD 🥶Stokowski - 20.36Hunter - 22.95Korstanje - 19.15Curtiss - 18.21 pic.twitter.com/LtMFSPDG4z— Kyle Sockwell (@kylesockwell) March 22, 2023
1. Green sends NJIT home with walk-off homer
Don’t worry, the best walk-off in March — courtesy of sophomore infielder Payton Green — was saved for last.
With a sweep over NJIT on the line for NC State baseball, Green didn’t fail to deliver in his ninth-inning at-bat. Not only did he walk-off NJIT, but he did it in style, sending a towering two-run shot well past the wall.
As soon as he crossed first base, Green knew it was good, and turned towards the rest of his ecstatic team as he rounded the corner. With the crowd in a frenzy, Green was greeted by his raucous teammates at home plate with a Powerade bath.
WALKIN' IT OFF IN STYLE 💣 pic.twitter.com/HPr2uinSSm— #Pack9 ⚾️ (@NCStateBaseball) March 5, 2023
