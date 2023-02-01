NC State Athletics began 2023 with plenty of success across multiple sports. Both basketball teams in particular put on a show; the men’s team has gone 6-1 since the start of the new year, and despite a rough start to the month, the women’s team topped one of the best teams in the country last week.
Burns to Thomas for the lead
In a road matchup with Wake Forest, NC State men’s basketball found itself in a tight battle. With sophomore guard Terquavion Smith on the bench due to foul trouble, the Wolfpack depended on graduate forward DJ Burns to carry its offense.
While Burns did most of his damage scoring, he dished a perfect pass to freshman guard LJ Thomas, who was wide open in the corner. For the lead, Thomas set, fired and swished a triple, making the score 67-64.
Thomas demonstrated his growing potential when he stepped up to fill Smith’s shoes and nailed a 3-point shot when NC State needed it the most. By making plays like this, Thomas is continuing to prove that he is capable of taking on a bigger role next season.
When we needed it most… LJ delivered 😤 pic.twitter.com/UdS2v8kbSa— NC State Men's Bball (@PackMensBball) January 29, 2023
The no-look pass by Johnson
NC State women’s basketball pulled off its best win of the season Sunday, Jan. 29 when the team hosted No. 7 Notre Dame. The hard-fought victory certainly helped the Pack earn a higher seed in the NCAA tournament next month.
As usual, junior guard Diamond Johnson shined on offense. Racing down the court in transition, she found graduate forward Mimi Collins with a no-look bounce pass. To finish the highlight play, Collins squeezed between a pair of defenders and nailed the layup, despite a foul from Notre Dame.
The no-look assist by @_diamond3_ 👀The and one by @MC__23 🔥 pic.twitter.com/cFufQINB5d— NC State WBB 🐺🏀 (@PackWomensBball) January 30, 2023
A pin by Ed Scott
NC State wrestling throttled the Duke Blue Devils by racking up four pins. Sophomore Ed Scott earned one of those pins after a disappointing bout against Virginia Tech the week before.
Scott started the bout with a quick takedown before his opponent escaped. This sequence repeated a few times before Scott brought him down for good. Despite his opponent’s best efforts to get away, Scott held strong and earned a fall before the first period ended.
That's a 🧷 for Ed Scott#PackMentality pic.twitter.com/fDIuWUbT80— NC State Wrestling 🤼♂️ (@PackWrestle) January 28, 2023
Smith from way beyond the arc
Riding a three-game win streak, NC State men’s basketball defeated the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Tuesday, Jan. 17. When the Pack found itself down early, the team turned to its greatest offensive weapon: Terquavion Smith.
Among other impressive plays, Smith sank a very deep shot for 3. This display of range was very Steph Curry-like in that Smith casually scored from just ahead of halfcourt.
This shot, while possibly ill-advised, adds to Smith’s already impressive highlight reel. NBA scouts and general managers will certainly be intrigued by Smith’s upside.
𝙏 𝙛𝙧𝙤𝙢 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙚𝙙𝙜𝙚 𝙤𝙛 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙡𝙤𝙜𝙤 😮💨Pack 6, GT 9 | 16:27 1H pic.twitter.com/SadxaETRrV— NC State Men's Bball (@PackMensBball) January 18, 2023
An early season comeback
Entering the year with high expectations, NC State women’s tennis started the year off with back to back wins. The Wolfpack blanked the Illinois Fighting Illini 4-0 in its 2023 home-opener.
In doubles play, fifth-year Nell Miller and junior Amelia Rajecki pulled off a comeback win. With an impressive save, the duo stayed in the match and eventually put away the competition.
ᴡᴏʟꜰᴘᴀᴄᴋ ᴅᴏᴜʙʟᴇꜱ ᴘᴏɪɴᴛfighting from behind and taking it to a tiebreaker, Miller and Rajecki secure the point#GoPack | #ITAKickoff pic.twitter.com/4OFgUshR2o— NC State Women's Tennis 🐺🎾 (@PackWTennis) January 28, 2023