With spring on the horizon, several sports at NC State will be starting up soon. Here are some of the top athletes for Wolfpack fans to familiarize themselves with this spring.
Baseball – Lujames Groover III
One of NC State’s top returning players this season, junior infielder LuJames Groover III, is poised for another big season. Groover shines brightest when up to bat. Last season he paced the Wolfpack with an impressive .364 batting average. He also scored 65 total runs, including 10 home runs. One of his best accomplishments last season was a 24-game hit streak that spanned nearly two months and his consistency at the plate this year will be much needed for the Pack.
The Second Team All-ACC player made his presence felt last season in clutch situations. He hit a walk-off homer against Quinnipiac early last season to deliver a 12-10 victory and later in the year, he scored two game-winners in less than a week, against UNC-Wilmington and Boston College respectively. Having a clutch hitter like Groover will be critical this season as the Wolfpack looks to navigate through the ACC.
Softball – Libby Whittaker
Redshirt junior infielder Libby Whittaker had a breakout 2022 season with the softball team. Finishing the season with 20 total hits, six home runs and 19 RBIs, she’s sure to maintain her upward trajectory in 2023. Additionally, she’ll have plenty of room to build off of her 25-start 2022 season after some key departures to the Pack’s softball squad. With the ability to put up some insane statlines at the plate, she’s definitely a player to watch this spring.
Men’s track and field – Joshua Brockman
Senior Joshua Brockman enters the 2023 track and field season with a chance to finish his collegiate career strong. In the 2022 outdoor track and field season, the Charlotte native turned in multiple impressive performances. At the USATF championships, he broke a school record with his 13.55 time in the 110m hurdles. He also qualified for his first NCAA championship, where he competed in the 110m hurdles, and he was recognized for his achievements last season by being named an All-American.
Women’s track and field – Katelyn Tuohy
Junior Katelyn Tuohy may go down as one of the most accomplished athletes in NC State athletics history. In June 2022, she won the 5000m national championship. By completing the race in 15:18.39, Tuohy clocked the third-fastest time in the event’s history. Her victory continued NC State’s stellar track and field legacy, which includes winning the same event in 2021 with Elly Henes.
In addition to her national title, Tuohy earned several notable awards this past year. In 2022, Tuohy was an All-American, All-ACC Academic team member, and the 2022 ACC outdoor Track Performer of the Year. Tuohy is no stranger to accolades, as she was the first and only athlete to ever win the Gatorade Athlete of the Year for cross country.
While Tuohy is a very successful track and field athlete, she also competes with NC State’s cross country team. This past November, she won a national championship with the cross country team, the Pack’s second in a row. Tuohy finished in first place overall, running the course in 19:27.7, and she is without a doubt one of the best long distance runners in college athletics.
Men’s tennis – Robin Catry
Senior Robin Catry returns to the Wolfpack for another season after starting last year for the men’s tennis team. The 6-foot-6 Frenchman made the 2022 All-ACC Second team and All-Academic team last year. Winning in both singles and doubles, Catry was a key part of the Pack’s success last season. Arguably his top accomplishment last season was leading the team with 21 singles wins.
Some of Catry’s best moments last season came against the South Carolina Gamecocks, one of the top tennis programs in the country. Paired with junior Luca Staeheli, Catry won a doubles match 7-5 against Daniel Rodrigues and Connor Thompson. The Gamecock duo was ranked 13th in the country at the time, making the win all the more impressive. Catry also won his singles match 7-5 against 57th ranked Toby Samuel. Catry looks to repeat his success this spring.
Women’s tennis – Abigail Rencheli
Junior Abigail Rencheli is a former five-star tennis recruit that has delivered so far during her time in Raleigh. An ITA All-American, Rencheli found plenty of success this past season, especially in singles competition. Ending the year ranked 34th nationally, despite only being a sophomore, capped what was a very successful year. She also qualified for the NCAA Singles Championships quarterfinal in 2022, a feat only accomplished once before in school history. This season has potential to be another special one for Rencheli.
Gymnastics – Chloe Negrete
Senior Chloe Negrete enters the 2023 season with high expectations. Though Negrete did not compete last season due to injury, she had a quality first two seasons. As a freshman, Negrete won East Atlantic Gymnastics League Rookie of the Week honors three times. Then as a sophomore, Negrete made the All-EAGL First Team and the EAGL All-Tournament First Team. Coming off a torn achilles is very difficult, but if Negrete is fully healthy she could have another incredible season.