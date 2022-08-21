Whether you’ve just moved into your freshman dorm, made your way back to campus for another year or support NC State from afar, this year’s fall athletics lineup is sure to be a good one. From football earning high praise in the offseason to women’s cross country trying to defend its throne as reigning national champions, Raleigh is bound to host some of the NCAA’s must-see moments of the year.
While many of NC State’s teams will find themselves in more than one nail-biting contest each, there are matchups students and fans simply can’t miss.
Football vs. Wake Forest
Perhaps the toughest sport to pick a single game for, NC State football will see plenty of highly-competitive programs travel through Carter-Finley Stadium in 2022. In recent history, however, head-to-heads between the Demon Deacons and the Wolfpack have been absolute barn burners.
Looking to avenge its 45-42 road loss from a season ago that marked the beginning of the end for NC State’s ACC championship hopes, the Pack will definitely have this one circled on its calendar. Despite carrying a winning record against Wake Forest all time, it’s been the black-and-gold taking charge of the matchup in the past five meetings between the programs. NC State’s lone win in that time frame came in the form of a 45-42 victory at home in 2020, an inverse result to the one in Winston Salem, North Carolina a year ago.
For this game to reach its full potential, the return of Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman would be ideal. With the recent news of the gunslinger scheduled to miss an indefinite amount of time with a non-football-related medical condition, all that remains is to hope for his speedy recovery, allowing NC State a chance to take down a full-strength Demon Deacons unit.
If there’s one game Wolfpack fans need to be in attendance for this year, it’s this one. There have been many years that people claim will be “the one” for NC State, but this season feels different. For that feeling to mutate itself into the truth, however, the red-and-white has to turn the tides of recent history against the black-and-gold on Saturday, Nov. 5.
Women’s soccer vs. Duke
NC State women’s soccer’s midseason matchup against Duke is a no-brainer pick. With the Blue Devils clocking in at No. 2 in the preseason United Soccer Coaches poll, an opportunity to take down such a highly-regarded opponent, and cross-town rival, on home turf will be must-see action.
While this one shouldn’t take much encouragement for fans to attend, looking at the result from last year’s contest tells the whole story. In a 2OT thriller that saw NC State secure its first ACC victory in 2021, the Wolfpack overcame any and all expectations to take down then-No. 4 Duke.
For pure enjoyment, here’s senior forward Jameese Joseph’s masterclass in composure that secured the script-flipping victory for NC State’s season last year.
What. A. GOAL. pic.twitter.com/ShXZzdMZv8— PackWSoccer⚽️ (@PackWSoccer) October 8, 2021
With a reloaded unit ready to stand up to the challenge of ACC play for another year, NC State women’s soccer looks to repeat its success over Duke on Sunday, Sept. 25. A win against such a formidable opponent could be all the fuel the Pack needs to light a fire under the team for a deeper push in the 2022 NCAA tournament.
Men’s soccer vs. UNC-Chapel Hill
In a similar vein to the choice for women’s soccer’s must-see matchup, Wolfpack men’s soccer’s late-season game against the team’s perennial foe, UNC, is one to save the date for. Set for Friday, Oct. 14, the contest will feature a Tar Heel squad ranked at No. 24 in the preseason United Soccer Coaches poll.
It’s been almost four years since NC State was able to find its last win over the Tar Heels, with a 1-0 victory at home in 2018 serving as one of the Pack’s three victories against UNC, ever. If the history between these two programs can prove anything, it’s that the Wolfpack needs a little more than a revamped roster and new faces on the coaching staff to pull off a win against NC State’s most hated rival.
Looking strong in its 6-0 victory over Queens University in an exhibition matchup, Wolfpack men’s soccer is off to as strong a start as anyone could ask for. If NC State can manage to carry over that explosiveness in the offensive third into its regular season schedule, this could be the year the Pack tacks win number four on to the all-time record.
Volleyball vs. Georgia Tech
Wolfpack volleyball provides all the excitement any spectator could hope for when it takes the court at Reynolds Coliseum. A matchup certain to capitalize on that excitement is Sunday, Oct. 30’s contest against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.
When the team ranking No. 9 in the preseason AVCA Coaches poll rolls into Raleigh, it’s gonna take everything NC State has in the tank to walk out of Reynolds with a win. The added incentive to take down an opponent that will more than likely be ranked within the top 25 when the end of October comes around will push the Pack to its absolute limit competitively.
If there’s one thing that makes for a great sporting event, it has to be the visualization of two teams’ clashing desire to come out on top. Make no mistake, that desire will be at an all-time high for NC State in the late stages of its regular season schedule.
Cross country at the Adidas XC Challenge
The Adidas XC Challenge on Sept. 16 in Cary, North Carolina provides those in the Raleigh area with a golden opportunity to go and support some of the student-athletes that contributed the most any member of NC State Athletics could ever strive for: a national championship.
With plenty of experienced runners returning to the women’s squad that ended the Pack’s 38-year national championship drought, including the fan-favorite junior Katelyn Tuohy, there’s plenty of reason to go out and cheer NC State on. Even though the women may have brought home the hardware a year ago, the men’s squad follows not too far behind in terms of competitiveness in the conference. Both are primed to make a run up the table and try for more metal in the trophy case in 2022.
Men’s golf at the Wolfpack Intercollegiate
Looking to bounce back from its middle-of-the-road performance at its most recent NCAA regional event, NC State men’s golf has plenty of opportunities to finish the year as a nationally ranked program. With competitions spanning from Scottsdale, Arizona to Grand Haven, Michigan, an early-season stop at Lonnie Poole Golf Course in Raleigh will be a welcoming environment for the team and supporters alike.
Slated for Saturday, Oct. 15 through Sunday, Oct. 16, the weekend will serve as a key indicator of what kind of season is in store for the team, while providing a welcoming fan experience for anyone who wants to walk 18 holes.