While most students on campus were just getting settled in, student athletes were making their marks on the pitch, field and courts. Let’s take a look at the most memorable moments for each fall sport in August.
Wohner’s game-tying goal
Junior midfielder Annika Wohner notched her first goal of the 2023 season in dramatic fashion by tying the Pack’s game in the 88th minute against Rutgers. In front of an energetic home crowd, the Pack was able to draw a corner kick on the Scarlet Knights, sending freshman defender Mackenzie Smith to the flag. Smith placed the ball perfectly in front of the goal, whereWohner skillfully headed the ball past the Rutgers goalie.
𝙎𝙃𝙀’𝙎 like that 🤷♀️#GoPackBaby pic.twitter.com/TigCZBWcd9— NC State Women's Soccer ⚽️ (@PackWSoccer) August 25, 2023
Nare calls game
NC State men’s soccer got to an electric start in its 2023 campaign, thrashing Radford 3-1 at Dail Soccer Stadium. . The Pack won its sixth home opener in seven seasons with head coach George Kiefer. Senior forward Junior Nare put the game away in the 76th minute, notching his first goal of the 2023 season.
ᴊᴜɴɪᴏʀ ɢᴏᴛ ᴛʜᴇ #90ᴍɪɴᴜᴛᴇᴘᴀʀᴛʏ ᴊᴜᴍᴘɪɴɢ#GoPack pic.twitter.com/VA10kGnXah— NC State Men's Soccer (@PackMensSoccer) August 26, 2023
Come from behind kills
Despite being down 2-0 heading into the third set, NC State volleyball rallied to finish the game with an astounding 3-2 win. After the Pack finished the game with a .263 team hitting percentage — plus 12 service aces — it’s safe to say the team is ready to go this season. Junior opposite hitter Amanda Rice put the team on her shoulders, finishing the game with 12 kills — including two that were back-to-back — to secure the win.
A look at match point😱After trailing 2-0, the Pack rallied back to take home the W!#TheOnePercent pic.twitter.com/tpWCn7GyNM— Wolfpack Volleyball (@PackVball) August 27, 2023
Wilson’s defining interception
In its sixth straight season-opening win, the NC State football team took down UConn 24-14 with a bit of offensive swagger. With five rushers totaling 209 yards and graduate quarterback Brennan Armstrong scoring two rushing touchdowns, college football is finally back in Raleigh.
Graduate linebacker Payton Wilson put the final nail in the coffin, catching an interception as the last minute of the fourth quarter ticked down. Wilson racked up 10 tackles throughout the game and his interception is the first of the 2023 season.
Who else but Payton Wilson to seal the deal!#1Pack1Goal pic.twitter.com/X8aXwXJjVZ— NC State Football (@PackFootball) September 1, 2023
