The College Football Playoff Management Committee named NC State Athletics Director Boo Corrigan the chair of the selection committee for the 2022 season on Jan. 25, according to a statement.
"We are pleased that Boo will serve as chair," said Bill Hancock, the executive director of the CFP, in the statement. "He was an important member of the committee last year, and in this new role he will serve as a great manager inside the room and a wonderful spokesperson to the media and fans."
Corrigan is in his third year as athletics director at NC State and has served on the CFP selection committee since the 2021 season. He replaces current chair Gary Barta, the Iowa athletics director.
"I thoroughly enjoyed my first year on the committee," Corrigan said in the statement. "It was a privilege to serve alongside the other members. I'm honored to be asked to serve as committee chair and look forward to working with an outstanding group of individuals who are deeply committed to college football."