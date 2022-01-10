In the last month or so, several former NC State players have begun to make names for themselves. Some players have earned new opportunities with the influx of COVID-19 cases in the last month while others are becoming permanent roster fixtures. Let’s take a look at how NC State alumni are faring in the NBA.
Dennis Smith Jr., guard, Portland Trail Blazers
Like some of the other NBA Pack Pros you’ll see later on this list, Smith faced an uncertain future heading into this season. Smith has famously been put in bad situation after bad situation during his time in the NBA and was most recently put on full display during an ESPN deep dive on Rick Carlisle’s tenure with the Dallas Mavericks.
This article about my time there is spot on. And that’s coming from staff members n players! Y’all don’t even know the half. https://t.co/9gh2DI4xPu— Dennis Smith Jr. (@Dennis1SmithJr) December 15, 2021
In that article, Smith is portrayed as a victim of Carlisle’s coaching methods and many accounts within the article detail that Smith was loved by his teammates such as Luka Dončić, and that Carlisle had a disdain for the guard. In any case, it’s clear that Smith hasn’t had a fair go of it in the big leagues.
And when Smith signed with the Portland Trail Blazers this offseason, he was on a non-guaranteed contract, meaning the team could cut ties with him at any time.
Even though Smith’s year at State technically doesn’t exist anymore per the NCAA’s judgment, there’s no denying the talent and raw skill he showed during his time in the red and white. It’s because of that talent that Smith was able to get his contract guaranteed for the rest of the season on Friday, Jan. 7, during the league-wide guarantee date.
While Smith hasn’t been a consistent rotation member, he stepped up in a big way in the wake of Damian Lillard’s recent injury and he has shown the Blazers plenty in limited action. Earlier this season, Smith was thrust into the starting lineup for a three-game stretch, putting up an average of 15.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, six assists and 2.7 stocks per game on a 52.9/33.3/80 shooting line.
Still, at just 24 years old, Smith has shown that he’s still got it and, with any luck, he’ll eventually become a staple of some NBA team’s rotation.
Omer Yurtseven, center, Miami Heat
Though Yurtseven had an outstanding Summer League with the Miami Heat and earned a standard roster spot, he struggled to crack the Heat rotation behind All-Star Bam Adebayo and effective backup Dewayne Dedmon. However, both of the Heat’s rotational centers fell victim to injury, thrusting Yurtseven into the starting lineup and a huge role. It’s safe to say he’s thriving.
In 11 straight games, Yurtseven put up 12 or more rebounds per game and joined the likes of Rudy Gobert and Clint Capela as the league leaders in rebounds during that time. He also has four straight games with 16 or more boards. As a starter, Yurtseven is averaging 12.8 points, 15.2 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.3 steals per game.
Like some of Miami’s other younger rotation options, Yurtseven is under team control for next season at a very reasonable $1.8 million price tag and will likely continue growing behind Adebayo and Dedmon. “Big Yurt” has shown he possesses the skill set to play next to Adebayo in the future.
Cody Martin, guard, Charlotte Hornets
Oftentimes in NBA circles, credit is given to teams like the San Antonio Spurs and the Miami Heat for being able to develop talent. But more credit should be given to James Borrego and the Charlotte Hornets for their work in player development (though it should be noted that Borrego comes from the Spurs coaching tree).
Cody Martin is an example of this development in a long list of Hornets players in recent seasons. Before this season, Cody averaged 4.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists on 43.5% shooting from the floor and 25.2% shooting from deep. This season, Cody is averaging 8.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.9 stocks while connecting at a 47.8% clip from the field and 46.8% rate from 3.
This is partially due to a minutes uptick for the guard/forward, but he’s earned those minutes through gritty defense and ball-handling abilities. Cody is even tasked with guarding the opposing team’s best player at times.
Caleb Martin, forward, Miami Heat
Over the offseason, Caleb was separated from his twin for the first time in their careers when Caleb was waived by the Hornets. Thankfully for Caleb, the Heat had an open two-way contract slot ready for Caleb, one of the more experienced two-way players at 26 years old.
Like his brother, Caleb has stepped up and evolved this season by making marked improvements on the defensive end and being the ultimate stopgap rotation player while the Heat has battled injury. Caleb is averaging 8.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.5 stocks on the season and recently put up a career-high 28 points. He’s also connecting at a strong 37% clip from beyond the arc and is two triples away from breaking his previous best total mark.
The Heat will eventually convert Caleb to a multi-year deal from his two-way contract, much like it did with former two-way success stories like Duncan Robinson, Max Strus and Gabe Vincent, which will add another cost-effective bucket-getter for Miami. Though there is no rush to do that this early in the season, seeing as two-way players had their regular-season game limits lifted earlier this year.
Cat Barber, guard, Atlanta Hawks/College Park Skyhawks
It finally happened. After famously being “nipped” in the NBA Draft and spending several years in the G League, unable to crack an NBA roster, Barber made his NBA debut at the age of 27 for the Atlanta Hawks.
When the league experienced an unprecedented spike in COVID-19 cases, the NBA implemented 10-day hardship contracts that wouldn’t count toward the tax for teams and allowed teams to exceed the normal roster size limitations. The Hawks, in particular, struggled with COVID-19 cases, at one point getting up to 26 rostered players. The normal roster size limit for teams is 17 players.
After playing for the College Park Skyhawks in the G League, the affiliate of the Hawks, Barber was one of the nine players the Hawks signed to a hardship contract and he earned his NBA debut. Though he only played sparingly in three games, it has to be sweet for Barber to finally fulfill his dream of being an NBA player.
Now, Barber is back in the G League where is averaging 15.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game on a 44.9/43.8/79.1 shooting split. In his most recent G League outing after his Hawks stint, Barber put up 30 points and six assists.