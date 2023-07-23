After NC State basketball's dynamic backcourt from last season went undrafted, guards Terquavion Smith and Jarkel Joiner needed to prove themselves in the NBA Summer League. Smith received his opportunity with the Philadelphia 76ers and Joiner got his shot with the Atlanta Hawks.
It was a surprise to many when Smith did not hear his name called during the NBA draft, but he signed a two-way contract with the 76ers shortly after the event ended. A two-way contract doesn’t guarantee a roster spot, but it does ensure a spot on the team’s G League team.
Going undrafted did not affect Smith — he was one of the 76ers' best players in the Summer League. He was the starting point guard for all but two games and excelled in the role. Smith was able to control the pace of the game and get his teammates involved, making it clear he was capable of playing point guard at the professional level.
As starting point guard, Smith also showed the ability to create his own shot, averaging14.4 points per game. He made most of his shots from three, similar to how he played in college, but also finished at the rim with consistency.
Despite being the team’s fourth leading scorer, Smith never forced any shots and always looked to make the best play for the offense. His most well-rounded offensive game came against the Dallas Mavericks, finishing with 18 points and six assists. His ability to score and pass at a high level made him stand out from the rest of his teammates.
🚨 Terquavion Smith vs Mavericks Summer League Highlights 🚨 18 POINTSTerquavion Smith has been electric with and without the ball during the Summer League, but he's also shown some positive flashes on defense the last couple of games#Sixers #HereTheyCome #TerquavionSmith pic.twitter.com/wyvfcrPMyC— MRCROCKPOT (@mrcrockpot) July 11, 2023
While Smith’s offensive talent stood out, his defense was the most impressive part of his game. There were a lot of questions about Smith’s defensive ability going into the draft, a key reason he went undrafted. Those questions were answered this summer.
In the NBA, being a good defender is mostly about effort, and Smith showed that trait by guarding players full court and staying in front of his man with intense focus. His 165-pound frame makes him vulnerable to getting pushed around by bigger players, but he held his own when matched up against stronger bodies.
Smith also showed a knack for reading passing lanes when he goteasy steals using his long wingspan. That wingspan also helped him get blocks when defenders got by him. His best defensive performance came against the New York Knicks where he recorded three blocks and three steals.
🚨 Terquavion Smith vs Knicks Summer League Highlights 🚨 13 POINTS, 3/7 FROM 3Another amazing, all around performance from Terquavion Smith vs the New York Knicks today#Sixers #HereTheyCome #TerquavionSmith pic.twitter.com/Wp3SPpxBra— MRCROCKPOT (@mrcrockpot) July 9, 2023
Given his impressive performance at the Summer League and the lack of point guards on the 76ers roster, there is a good chance Smith will have his two-way deal converted to an NBA contract. It won’t be long before we see Smith on the back of a 76ers jersey.
Joiner, however, was not granted the same opportunity as Smith. He signed an Exhibit-10 contract with the Hawks — only guaranteeing him a spot on Atlanta’s Summer League roster.
Additionally, It was clear early on that Joiner needed to prove his worth in limited time since he’d lose minutes to the Hawks’ first round guard.
Joiner served as the team’s backup point guard, averaging just 12 minutes per game. He played well in those minutes, running the offense and getting his teammates involved. He was also able to create his own offense and most notably scored eight points on 4-7 from the field against the Denver Nuggets
Although his offensive game was solid, that’s not what will get him to the NBA. It’s his defense — showcased by Joiner picking up his man full court and putting intense pressure on the ball as soon as he checked into the game. He made whoever he was guarding uncomfortable and forced them into turnovers time and time again.
While it is unlikely that Joiner will make the Hawks’ roster due to the number of guards they have, there is a spot for him in the NBA. Plenty of teams will value a defensive-minded guard that can also run the offense.
Smith and Joiner’s performances in the NBA Summer League highlighted their skill sets and potential. While their paths will be completely different, it will be fascinating to see how each of their NBA journeys pan out.
