Senior Monika Vicario wrapped up play at the NCAA Columbus Regional on Wednesday, May 12, finishing the tournament tied for 73rd at 18-over par. Vicario was the only member of the NC State women’s golf team to qualify for the regional.
She did it! Monika, our newest graduate, closes out a stellar career at the NCAA Columbus Regional.She finishes second all-time in program history with a 74.42 career scoring average. 📰https://t.co/Tw7LInxDlG pic.twitter.com/TbLnVIa7TP— PackWGolf⛳️ (@PackWGolf) May 12, 2021
Vicario’s best round of the tournament came on Wednesday as she shot a 4-over-par 76. On the first day of the tournament, Vicario shot a 6-over-par 78 and on day two she shot an 8-over-par 80.
Although the 73rd-place finish will not be enough to qualify for the NCAA Championship later this month, Vicario’s 18-over par was the second lowest score of any golfer competing individually at the regional.
With Vicario’s appearance in the regional, the Wolfpack has been represented in the postseason in 18 of the last 20 seasons.