This past week was a big one for Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner, with a trade and a positive COVID-19 test to start his time with the Dodgers. Unfortunately, Chicago White Sox left-handed pitcher Carlos Rodón and St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner have continued to show inconsistent performances as the season goes on.
Trea Turner, shortstop, Los Angeles Dodgers
In the three games Turner has played in since July 25, he had two runs and five hits in 11 at-bats. His batting average is up to .322 from .319 in the last week, showing that Turner still has even more to give as the season continues.
On July 27, Turner was taken out of the Nationals game against the Phillies due to a positive COVID-19 test. Turner was pulled after scoring one run in the first inning in what would be his last game with the Nationals. There were rumors that Turner would be on the move in the days leading up his eventual trade to the Dodgers on July 29. However, Turner will not be eligible to play until 10 days after his positive COVID-19 test due to MLB protocols.
Carlos Rodón, left-handed pitcher, Chicago White Sox
Rodón’s inconsistency has struck again as the second half of the season continues. While he has only played one game since July 25, Rodón pitched four innings, which gave him the loss for that game against the Royals. In that game, Rodón allowed eight hits, four runs and two home runs, while notching only four strikeouts, which is the lowest he’s had in a game all season. Rodón will have to up his game significantly in the coming weeks if he wants to stay in the running for the American League Cy Young Award.
Andrew Knizner, catcher, St. Louis Cardinals
Knizner played in two games since July 25. In the first, Knizner’s performance at the plate was similar to the previous week, with a run, hit and a double in two-at bats. However, his improved offensive performance declined in the second game on July 31 against the Twins. Knizner had two at-bats again but wasn’t able to get anything done. If Knizner is able to prove himself offensively like he had the previous week, there is a chance he could see some more playtime, however, with his inconsistencies this season, there is also a chance Knizner will continue to play less often.