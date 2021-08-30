It’s been good news these past few weeks for MLB Pack Pro fans as Carlos Rodón has returned from the injured list with another successful start and Trea Turner has continued his dominant season with the Los Angeles Dodgers. These past few weeks have been crucial times for the Chicago White Sox and the Dodgers in the race to October, and both Rodón, left-handed pitcher, Chicago White Sox and Turner have played a major part in ensuring their team’s success down the stretch.
Trea Turner, shortstop/second baseman, Los Angeles Dodgers
Slashing .325/.367/.494 in his time with the Dodgers so far, it’s been busy for Turner as he continues to integrate himself into Los Angeles’ lineup. Since his debut earlier this month, he’s played a large role in the Dodgers’ fight for a playoff spot, as they currently sit 2.5 games out of first place in the NL West. In the 21 games he has started for LA, the Dodgers have gone 17-4, continuing their battle with their National League West rival, the San Francisco Giants.
Following a short series against the Pittsburgh Pirates back in mid-August, Turner made a splash in the series against the New York Mets. Going 7 for 12 in the first three games, with two RBIs and a home run, Turner was red-hot before cooling off and going 0 for 4 in the final game of the stretch.
Despite going just 1 for 6 in LA’s second game against the Padres back on Aug. 25, a clutch single in the 15th inning provided the Dodgers a much-needed insurance run to grab the 3-1 lead in the eventual win.
Trea Turner provides a big insurance run for the #Dodgers! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/GhLPbzsCsq— SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) August 26, 2021
He also played a key role in the Dodgers win over the Colorado Rockies back on Aug. 28, grabbing three of LA’s seven hits that night in his 15th game with more than three hits this year. Turner is now one of 13 players in the National League this season with 15 or more home runs and 10 or more stolen bases.
Carlos Rodón, left-handed pitcher, Chicago White Sox
In his first game back from the injured list, Rodón pitched five innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, striking out three and giving up only two earned runs in a win.
Missing the Field of Dreams game with shoulder soreness, this was his first start since Aug. 7 against the Chicago Cubs. Despite an injury-riddled beginning to his career, he seems to have overcome this particular setback. He will likely take extra precaution to stay healthy in the coming games, with the hope that he’ll be a key piece to the White Sox’s rotation down the stretch and come October.
Andrew Knizner, catcher, St. Louis Cardinals
It’s been another quiet couple of weeks for Knizner. With just three appearances since Aug. 19, he went 1 for 4 with a strikeout against the Milwaukee Brewers, 0 for 3 with two strikeouts against the Detroit Tigers and 1 for 2 with a strikeout against the Pirates.
With the recent news that Cardinals’ starting catcher Yadier Molina will be retiring at the end of the 2022 season, now is the time for Knizner to prove that he deserves that starting spot in 2023.