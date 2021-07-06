Trea Turner and Carlos Rodón’s impressive seasons are paying off, as they’ve each earned the opportunity to represent their league in this year’s All-Star Game. Turner is continuing to crush records, recording his third career cycle on just his 28th birthday, tied for the all-time record in Major League Baseball.
Trea Turner, shortstop, Washington Nationals
It’s been a very exciting past few days for Nationals star Trea Turner. His bat started heating up again with a home run back on June 27 in the Nationals victory over the Miami Marlins. He grabbed two more hits, including another homer, in Washington’s defeat of the New York Mets the very next day. He started the Nationals’ series against the Tampa Bay Rays with just one hit, a double, but in Wednesday’s game, Turner accomplished something only four MLB players in MLB history have ever done before: hitting for his third cycle.
Turner picked up the third cycle of his career in the Nationals 15-6 victory over the Rays. He started the first inning off with a single, before doubling in the second and grabbing his 14th home run of the year in the fourth, completing this impressive feat with a triple in the sixth.
All good things must come to an end, though, as Turner unfortunately left that game in the seventh inning after jamming his finger. He missed the Nationals’ series against the Los Angeles Dodgers but returned to the lineup Monday, July 5 against the San Diego Padres without missing a beat, grabbing two hits including another home run.
Turner’s efforts this season have paid off as he was selected to participate in the MLB All-Star Game for the first time in his career.
Carlos Rodón, left-handed pitcher, Chicago White Sox
Rodón went five innings in his latest appearance for the White Sox against the Minnesota Twins. In what wasn’t the best outing for him all season, Rodón gave up six hits, four earned runs and two walks, while striking out nine, raising his ERA to 2.37.
Despite this last outing, Rodón’s had an extremely impressive season, allowing him to also earn the first All-Star honor of his career. He currently holds the third-lowest ERA in the American League, while giving up the fewest number of hits.
Andrew Knizner, catcher, Saint Louis Cardinals
Knizner had one appearance in the past week, going 0 for 3 with a walk in the Cardinals’ loss to the Colorado Rockies. He doesn’t often find time behind the plate with Yadier Molina ahead of him on the depth chart, and during many of his recent appearances he has struggled to get something started offensively.