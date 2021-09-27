With the end of the regular season upon us, it is becoming more likely that all three MLB Pack Pros will have a chance to represent their teams this postseason. Trea Turner’s Los Angeles Dodgers and Carlos Rodón’s Chicago White Sox have already punched their tickets, while Andrew Knizner’s St. Louis Cardinals are currently holding on to the second NL wildcard spot.
Trea Turner, shortstop/second baseman, Los Angeles Dodgers
If you haven’t kept up with Turner and the Dodgers these past few weeks, you’ve missed out on quite a lot. The Dodgers clinched a playoff berth back on Sept. 15 for the ninth year in a row and continue to sit just two games behind the San Francisco Giants to lead the NL West, largely because of Turner’s offense. Turner went 2 for 3 in the Dodgers’ postseason clinching victory, including a double to help get the offense started in the first, and a solo shot in the fifth to add some insurance.
With a 13-game hitting streak spanning back to Sept. 12, it’s safe to say Turner has been on fire recently. Three home runs over the past two nights powered Turner to his 100th career homer, which he did on the same night as teammate Corey Seager. Turner and Seager became the first pair of teammates to accomplish this milestone in the same game since Sept. 27, 2005.
Turner is also continuing to make noise on the basepaths, stealing four more bases in the past two weeks. Fans also witnessed a second edition of his ‘smooth criminal’ slide into home, which made its rounds all over the internet.
Trea Turner did the Trea Turner slide again. So we set it to Smooth Criminal again.@treavturner is the smoothest player on the planet. pic.twitter.com/ErTu12F0XJ— Pack Pride (@PackPride) September 22, 2021
You may have also seen this video of Turner showcasing his speed and sprinting to first which made its way around Twitter in the past few weeks as well.
Trea Turner turned on the jets ⚡️(via @Dodgers)pic.twitter.com/bgcdZ2FDNO— B/R Walk-Off (@BRWalkoff) September 16, 2021
Carlos Rodón, left-handed pitcher, Chicago White Sox
In his only start in the past two weeks Rodón left his Sept. 20 appearance against the Detroit Tigers after just three innings due to arm soreness. Tossing 69 pitches, he gave up two hits and two earned runs while recording six strikeouts.
The White Sox are being extra careful to keep Rodón’s arm healthy with his long history of injuries, and he’s stated in interviews he believes this problem is just “normal soreness.”
It’s been a full week since his last start and according to manager Tony La Russa, he’s expected to pitch again in the next few days to assess his health and the role he’ll play in the offseason.
Andrew Knizner, catcher, St. Louis Cardinals
The Cardinals are on a 16-game winning streak, and Knizner is actually a huge factor in keeping that run alive. Taking first after working a walk yesterday, Knizner came in clutch, scoring the go-ahead run for the Cardinals in their victory over the Chicago Cubs.
He was also responsible for two RBIs against the New York Mets on Sept. 14, which gave the Cardinals a three-run lead in extras and secured the victory.