Followers of MLB Pack Pros were in for a treat these past two weeks as left-handed pitcher Carlos Rodón and shortstop Trea Turner went head-to-head in a matchup between the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers on June 12.
Rodón won the matchup as Turner was held hitless in his three at-bats with Rodón on the mound, but that was just a small piece of what has been a very successful stretch for both Wolfpack baseball alums.
Trea Turner, shortstop, Los Angeles Dodgers
It’s no surprise that Trea Turner has continued his outstanding 2022 campaign throughout the past two weeks.
With a .320 batting average, 52 RBIs and 14 stolen bases so far this season, he’s entered NL MVP conversation for the second year in a row.
Since taking over the leadoff position for the Dodgers back on June 17, Turner has batted .472 with two home runs and another stolen base.
Speaking of Turner on the base paths, this wouldn’t be a true MLB Pack Pros article if another one of his incredibly smooth slides wasn’t mentioned.
Despite going 0-3 with a walk in the Dodger’s 8-4 victory over the Cincinnati Reds back on June 22, the Pack baseball alum added another incredible slide to his growing portfolio, securing an important run for Los Angeles.
Another Trea Turner smooth slide pic.twitter.com/mIzmHX1nd2— Cut4 (@Cut4) June 22, 2022
Turner has been on base in every game since June 4 and is only continuing to get better as the season goes by.
Carlos Rodón, left-handed pitcher, San Francisco Giants
Pitching-wise, Rodón has seemed to continue to grow comfortable with the Giants organization throughout these past two weeks, having had three stellar performances, giving up only one earned run in all of them combined.
Rodón and the Giants took on Turner’s Dodgers back on June 12, a game where Rodón gave up only two hits and three walks in six innings while striking out eight.
Five days later, he threw eight innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, once again recording eight strikeouts while only letting up two hits and two walks.
The lone earned run came in the June 22 game against the red-hot Atlanta Braves. Entering that night the Braves had a 16-3 record in June, but Rodón pitched another gem with a seven inning appearance while also striking out 10.
Carlos Rodon was in his bag tonight pic.twitter.com/8zlHqqX4z4— Starting 9 (@Starting9) June 23, 2022
Also of note is the fact that his 101 strikeouts already this year place him third in the NL in that category and his 2.70 ERA puts him in 14th for the entire league.
Andrew Knizner, catcher, St. Louis Cardinals
Unlike his fellow MLB Pack Pro counterparts, Knizner has not found much success throughout the month of June.
Spanning from June 12-25 he’s batting just .111 with five strikeouts and only one RBI.
While he’s continued to receive opportunities due to the injury to Cardinals primary catcher Yadier Molina, much like last year he’s failed to step up to the plate.
St. Louis is tied with the Milwaukee Brewers for first place in the NL Central, but it’s certainly not Knizner’s performance that’s keeping them in the fight.