NC State had a handful of Pack Pros representing the Pack9 at MLB spring training this year, from new San Francisco Giant left-handed pitcher Carlos Rodón to fan favorite shortstop Trea Turner. Before the regular season starts on April 7, let's take a look at how these players performed in Arizona and Florida.
Carlos Rodón, left-handed pitcher, San Francisco Giants
Just after the end of the MLB lockout, Rodón signed a two-year, $44 million contract with the Giants and headed West.
Welcome to the #SFGiants, @Carlos_Rodon55 👊 pic.twitter.com/917D6rngr1— SFGiants (@SFGiants) March 14, 2022
Rodón made two appearances in this season’s spring training, pitching against his former team, the Chicago White Sox, and the San Diego Padres. In 2.2 innings against the White Sox, he gave up just one earned run on a home run while striking out four.
By his second outing in the Cactus League, Rodón let up just one hit in four innings against the Padres while again striking out four. Currently set to be the Giants’ No. 2 starter this season, Rodón’s impressive spring has shown he is settling in well with his new team despite the craziness of these past few months.
Trea Turner, shortstop, Los Angeles Dodgers
With former Dodger Corey Seager’s move to the Texas Rangers, it seems as if the Dodgers' future at shortstop is with Trea Turner. In 33 at-bats this past month, Turner is slashing .333/.389/.424 with five RBIs.
While he’s yet to hit one out of the park in 2022, Rodón had three huge doubles in these past 13 games. Most recently in the Dodgers’ spring training finale against the Los Angeles Angels, Rodón grabbed a huge two RBI double to right field, scoring right fielder Mookie Betts and newly minted Dodger first baseman Freddie Freeman and gave fans a glimpse of what this trio is capable of producing offensively this coming year.
Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and Trea Turner are batting 1,2,3 for the Los Angeles Dodgers 🤯 pic.twitter.com/65qVcppYCL— Dodgers Nation (@DodgersNation) April 6, 2022
Andrew Knizner, catcher, St. Louis Cardinals
Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner had 10 at-bats through eight games this spring, capitalizing for a .300 batting average with three RBIs and a home run.
That bomb came in his first appearance this year back in March against the Houston Astros where he took J.P. France deep in the fourth inning, also scoring Paul DeJong to increase the Cardinals' lead at the time.
Patrick Bailey, catcher, San Francisco Giants
Another MLB Pack Pro in the Giants organization, catcher Patrick Bailey sits at No. 8 on the Giants Top 30 Prospect List entering the 2022 season. Invited to spring training as a non-roster invitee, Bailey had a .333 batting average in 12 at-bats with two RBIs and a home run.
He was held hitless until his breakout game on March 24 against the White Sox where he went two for two with a double and a home run, a shot to left field, also scoring fellow Pack Pro shortstop Will Wilson.
Will Wilson, shortstop, San Francisco Giants
Speaking of Wilson, part of the minor league camp that was working throughout the lockout, he joined the group of Pack Pros over in Arizona where he made three appearances. Starting the spring 0 for 3, he had a big turnaround in his last two outings going 3 for 4 with a double for a .429 batting average.
He also made the Giants' Top 30 Prospect list, currently listed at No. 22.
Jon Olczak, right-handed pitcher, Houston Astros
Also among the MLB Pack Pros invited as a non-roster invitee, right-handed pitcher Jon Olczak pitched four innings in three appearances this spring, giving up only one hit and one walk while striking out four.
Scott Manea, catcher, Houston Astros
Rounding out the MLB Pack Pros at spring training this season is catcher Scott Manea who was also invited as a non-roster invitee. Manea had one hit, a single, in three appearances with the Astros.