In the weeks since the All-Star game, the playoff contending teams have begun to separate from the rest of the pack. The trade deadline on Tuesday, Aug. 2 saw many popular faces switch jerseys as teams try to improve their chances in the future.
One team whose stock has taken a hit since the All-Star game is Carlos Rodón’s San Francisco Giants, who have gone 4-12 since. For the majority of the season, the Giants have been within reach of a wildcard spot but this recent slide has put their postseason hopes in serious jeopardy.
On the other hand, Andrew Knizner and Trea Turner, who play for the St. Louis Cardinals and the Los Angeles Dodgers, respectively, have seen the complete opposite in regards to team success, with the Cards going 9-4 and the Dodgers on a 14-3 tear since the break.
Carlos Rodón, left-handed pitcher, San Francisco Giants
One of the many players affected by the trade deadline was Rodón. So far, he has exceeded expectations in his first year on the West Coast. The Giants, who seem to be questioning whether or not they will make the playoffs, have toyed with the idea of getting rid of some of their talent. Ahead of the trade deadline on Tuesday, there were many rumors that Rodón would soon be finding a new team. However, this never materialized as he finds himself still at the helm of San Francisco’s rotation.
Rodón has continued to put forth solid outings since the All-Star break. On July 31 against the Chicago Cubs, he only allowed two hits through seven innings and tossed 10 strikeouts. He would go on to put together another satisfactory start against the Oakland Athletics on Aug. 6. Even though he only threw three strikeouts, he only gave up one run on five hits. He would be credited with the win for both of these games.
The Giants pitcher however did have a less than impressive performance on July 26 against the Arizona Diamondbacks. While being called on to pitch for six innings, he would allow five runs on three hits and two walks. Despite this, he added ten strikeouts to his season total and a loss to his 10-6 2022 record. On the season, he ranks fourth in strikeouts in the MLB with 161.
Trea Turner, shortstop, Los Angeles Dodgers
Turner has continued to prove why he is one of the most valuable hitters in the game since the break. He has since maintained his .306 batting average on the season which ranks ninth in all of MLB. Since July 28, he has put forth an impressive eight RBIs and three homers.
On July 28 against the Colorado Rockies, Turner put his bat to use as he came to the plate with the bases loaded. He would bring all three runners home to help the Dodgers win 13-0.
Perhaps Turner’s best performance came Aug. 1 against the San Francisco Giants. En route to a 8-2 Dodger victory, Turner recorded a sacrifice fly which scored a run, as well as a solo homer.
Andrew Knizner, catcher, St. Louis Cardinals
Despite the recent success the Cardinals have experienced, Knizner has not been able to say the same. In the eight games he has played since the break, he has recorded a measly .261 average and a .624 OPS. Knizner has not hit any home runs or had any RBIs.
As mentioned in the previous article, Knizner was expected to see a decrease in starts once veteran Yadier Molina returned from injury. Molina was back in the lineup Aug. 2, and Knizner has only started one game since then.