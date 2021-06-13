The trio of MLB Pack Pros have performed variably as of late, as Chicago White Sox left-handed pitcher Carlos Rodón bounced back from a rough end to May, but Washington Nationals shortstop Trea Turner and St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner struggled to make contact at the plate.
Carlos Rodón, left-handed pitcher, Chicago White Sox
After going through a rough May, Rodón is starting to return to form. The southpaw had one outing on June 8, a five-inning stint against Toronto. Rodón gave up one earned run on six hits in the affair, while walking two and striking out eight. This showing was a rebound for Rodón as his previous start saw him give up five runs on nine hits, including three homers against Cleveland.
Rodón’s return to form only further solidifies what has been a lights-out rotation for the White Sox this year. In addition to star right-handers Lucas Giolito, Dylan Cease and Lance Lynn, as well as fellow left-hander Dallas Keuchel, the White Sox rotation is a force to be reckoned with when Rodón is dealing.
Trea Turner, shortstop, Washington Nationals
Turner’s numbers have dipped a bit in the past week, but the Nats shortstop is still a formidable threat offensively, slashing .304/.348/.470 on the season. After going 2 of 5 with an RBI in a series finale against Philadelphia on June 6, the 27 year old suffered a brief slump in a two-game series in Tampa Bay. Turner went 1 of 8 across both games while striking out four times.
Turner has been able to avoid the strikeout ever since, as he went 3 of 11 in the first three games of a home series against San Francisco. If Turner can continue to get productive outs at the very least, he should continue to play a pivotal role in a struggling Washington lineup that scores the third-fewest runs in the National League.
Andrew Knizner, catcher, St. Louis Cardinals
As the Cardinals try to keep pace in the National League Central, they have leaned more on veteran catcher Yadier Molina, giving Knizner a pair of appearances in the past week. The 26-year-old backstop’s seasonal batting average is still managing to hover just above the Mendoza line at .203, but his recent outings have not helped in this matter.
Knizner started a pair of home games for St. Louis this past week, one on June 6 against Cincinnati and the other on June 8 against Cleveland. Across both games, Knizner went 1 of 7 with a walk and two strikeouts. Plate discipline has helped Knizner stay offensively viable, as his on-base percentage currently sits at a somewhat serviceable .292 on the year. If he can start making better contact and start to hit for power, Knizner will sit more securely as the heir-apparent to Molina at catcher.