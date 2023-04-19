After two full weeks of action in Major League Baseball, some players have been able to enjoy some early success. However, NC State’s Pack Pros have found varying levels of success thus far.
MLB:
Andrew Knizner - St. Louis Cardinals, C
In the opening weeks of the season, the Cardinals have faced a multitude of issues. The presence behind the plate has been an area of concern as the team looks to replace longtime catcher Yadier Molina. Knizner, who suited up for the Pack from 2014 to 2016, is one potential replacement. Last season, he filled in when Molina suffered injuries and was quite successful during his time behind the plate.
This season, he has been unable to replicate this success as he splits time behind the plate with veteran newcomer Willson Contreras. Currently, Knizner has only played in five of St. Louis’ first 16 games. In this time, he has struggled at the plate, recording only one hit and sporting a 0.83 batting average. Cardinals fans will certainly look to see if Knizner can replicate his past two breakout seasons where he had a .200 average, including a total of five home runs and 34 RBIs in limited playing time.
Trea Turner - Philadelphia Phillies, SS
This season marks Turner’s first in Philadelphia since signing an 11-year, $300 million deal. Despite racking up a lot of praise after a strong showing in the World Baseball Classic, he’s had mixed results at the plate so far. At this point in the season, he has a very respectable average of .321, including 26 hits, which is currently tied for sixth place in the league. He has also stolen three bases, representative of his playing style as a whole. On the other hand, he has been rather limited in other aspects of the game — namely in home runs and RBIs.
The Phillies have had a rather challenging start to the season. After losing in the World Series last season, the front office likely felt a significant change in the roster was necessary. Much like Knizner’s Cardinals, Philadelphia has several open spots in the roster, which certainly contributed to the team’s slow start. If Turner can soon return to his usual self, a resurgent Phillies team could soon emerge.
Minor League:
Nick Swiney - Richmond Flying Squirrels (San Francisco Giants), LHP
In the early part of the season, former Pack standout Nick Swiney has been able to find success on the mound. A member of the Pack from 2018 to 2020, he was the 67th overall pick of the San Francisco Giants in 2020. He’s pitched in two games so far and has played in a total of six innings. In his time on the mound, he has compiled seven strikeouts and currently carries a 1.5 ERA on the season. Perhaps his best performance came on April 9 against the Reading Fightin Phils, pitching three scoreless innings while only allowing one run.
Josh Hood - Modesto Nuts (Seattle Mariners), SS
Last season, the Pack was able to acquire the services of transfer Josh Hood, and in his lone season with the Pack, he was able to truly make a name for himself. So far in his professional career, he has continued to do so. As he starts his first full season after being selected as the 186th overall pick in last year’s draft, he has already put up a .370 batting average and a very impressive .408 on base percentage. He has notched 10 RBIs and three stolen bases as well. His best game of the season came on April 7 against the Stockton Ports, when he posted an impressive five RBIs, including a home run.
Patrick Bailey - Richmond Flying Squirrels (San Francisco Giants), C
Perhaps the most accomplished Pack Pro currently in the minors, Bailey has continued to make his case as he works towards getting called up. So far this season, he has hit one home run, recorded seven RBIs and has accumulated a batting average of .412. He found considerable success during a matchup with the Erie SeaWolves on April 18; in addition to recording his first homer of the season, he also recorded five hits and three RBIs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.