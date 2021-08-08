As the 2021 MLB season enters the home stretch, there is no shortage of storylines among MLB Pack Pros. From a meaningful home run by St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner to Chicago White Sox left-handed pitcher Carlos Rodón’s push for the AL Cy Young and Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner’s efforts in the Dodgers’ title defense, let’s have a look at how this trio is faring in the first week of August.
Andrew Knizner, catcher, St. Louis Cardinals
The Cards’ Aug. 5 matchup with the Atlanta Braves was an emotional game for Knizner. Just days after the passing of his maternal grandfather Robert DeBernard, who served in the National Guard before giving three decades to public works, Knizner got the nod for his first start this August.
The 26-year-old backstop had himself a game from beginning to end, emphatically launching a payoff pitch over the fence to tie the game in the bottom of the third and gunning down Atlanta Braves center fielder Joc Pederson on a stolen base attempt in the top of the seventh to preserve the Cardinals’ 4-2 lead.
Andrew Knizner, step right up and enjoy your first ever BatCast™ moment. pic.twitter.com/vorvFxwPFU— Cut4 (@Cut4) August 6, 2021
Even though Atlanta ultimately won the game 8-4, Knizner not only notched his first homer of the year, but hit it on a special night to commemorate his grandfather.
“That was a special moment for me,” Knizner told MLB.com. “He was with me with that swing. ... Happy I could hit that one. I wish he could have seen it in person, but I know he was watching.”
Carlos Rodón, left-handed pitcher, Chicago White Sox
Rodón also made good on his only appearance of August so far. After a rough end to July that saw his ERA almost touch 2.50 for the first time this season, Rodón started August well with an 11-strikeout performance against the Chicago Cubs on Aug. 7.
It was Rodón’s only start in the past week, but the southpaw capitalized on his chance to rebound, tossing five shutout innings while allowing only two hits and two walks during the afternoon. The 28-year-old got most of his work done early, striking out five of the first six batters and accumulating nine Ks in the first four innings.
Carlos Rodón, Unfair 88mph Back Foot Slider. 😯9Ks thru 4. pic.twitter.com/H87DmPCcFm— Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) August 7, 2021
Because the game was played at Wrigley Field, a National League park, Rodón also got a couple of chances at the plate. He is still looking for his first hit since 2017 though, as the lefty went 0 for 2 with a strikeout, getting a small taste of his own medicine at the dish.
Despite this solid outing on the mound, the previous month took its toll on Rodón’s AL Cy Young chances. His Chicago White Sox teammate, right-hander Lance Lynn, has emerged as the frontrunner, and the race has effectively been narrowed down to Rodón, Lynn and New York Yankees righty Gerrit Cole. Barring late-season implosions from either of his competitors in the AL Cy Young race, Rodón’s rocky July will likely cost him a real shot at the award.
Trea Turner, shortstop/second baseman, Los Angeles Dodgers
After clearing COVID-19 protocols, Turner made his much-anticipated debut in Dodger blue Friday, Aug. 6 with a pinch-hit at-bat in the bottom of the ninth in a tie ballgame against the Los Angeles Angels. Turner popped out to the catcher, and the Angels ended up breaking the deadlock in the 10th to win 4-3, but the next day Turner delivered on the hype that surrounded his arrival to the Dodgers.
The 28-year-old speedster batted leadoff for the Dodgers in their series finale against the Angels on Aug. 7. After drawing a walk to start the game, Turner dashed around the bases to score from first on a double by first baseman Max Muncy.
Trea with the wheels! pic.twitter.com/ZmDZpDdsnu— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 8, 2021
That was not the end of Turner’s showcase of speed, as he swiped his 22nd base of the year, bringing himself within one of the National League leader in stolen bases, San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. If his small sample of showings in a Dodger uniform thus far is any indication, Turner is sure to provide extra fuel to a fiery NL West playoff race.