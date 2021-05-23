With plenty of appearances in the past week, current MLB Pack Pros Chicago White Sox Pitcher Carlos Rodón and Washington Nationals shortstop Trea Turner have each continued their excellent seasons. Despite a rough patch against the Kansas City Royals, Rodón was able to bounce back against the New York Yankees, and Turner has spent his last few games continuing to make his case for being the best shortstop in the league.
Carlos Rodón, left-handed pitcher, Chicago White Sox
In the past seven days, Rodón pitched against the Royals on May 15 and the Yankees on May 21. Rodón struggled against the Royals, giving up eight hits, four earned runs and three walks in just five and two-thirds innings pitched, leading to the White Sox 5-1 loss. Rodón also let up his second home run of the season, a three-run shot from Royals catcher Salvador Perez.
His third start of the month proved to be a bit of a redemption outing as he struck out 13 Yankees in six innings, giving up only two hits and no runs, and improving the stats for his already successful season.
Trea Turner, shortstop, Washington Nationals
Slashing .286/.323/.429 in his last seven games, it is safe to say Turner is improving his name as one of the best shortstops in baseball.
Since May 15, Turner’s had six RBIs, five of which came in consecutive games, and he grabbed his 10th home run of the season. He also stole his eighth base of 2021 during this stretch, having only been caught stealing once all year.
Turner also continues to shine defensively, including this highlight-reel play to seal the Nationals’ 12-9 win over the Baltimore Orioles back on the 21.
This Trea Turner play for game 🥶(via @Nationals)pic.twitter.com/2OoGIfFFv1— B/R Walk-Off (@BRWalkoff) May 22, 2021
Andrew Knizner, catcher, St. Louis Cardinals
While continuing his backup role in the Cardinals’ organization, Knizner has seen two at-bats since May 15. He entered late into the Cardinals’ 3-5 loss to the San Diego Padres on the 15th, grounding into a double play in the top of the eighth inning, and he struck out in his only appearance since then, coming on May 21 against the Chicago Cubs.