Big seasons loom for all three MLB Pack Pros as two look to live up to their offseason paydays and one looks to capitalize on an opportunity to become an everyday starter. With some familiar faces in new places, let’s look at what we can expect from the former Wolfpack standouts.
Trea Turner – Philadelphia Phillies, SS
After one of the best seasons of his career with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Turner cashed in, signing an 11-year, $300 million deal with the Phillies. This was a much-deserved contract for the do-it-all shortstop, who’s coming off a 100-RBI season while also stealing 27 bases.
Turner is considered one of the best shortstops in the league and is now on a team that was two wins away from the World Series last season. The Phillies saw Turner as the missing piece for their championship-caliber roster, and anything but a championship would be a disappointment for Philadelphia.
What has Philly fans so excited for Turner is the performance he just put on at the World Baseball Classic, which earned him the nickname “Captain America.” Turner was clearly the best player on Team USA, which was stacked with superstar players, hitting five home runs and driving in 11 runs in six games.
Turner will look to carry the momentum from the World Baseball Classic into his first season with the Phillies.
Carlos Rodón – New York Yankees, LHP
It pays to be a Pack Pro.
Rodón had the best season of his professional career last season with the San Francisco Giants, which earned him a six-year, $162 million contract with the New York Yankees in the offseason. Rodón bet on himself last season, signing essentially a one-year deal with the Giants and waiting for a payday just like this for the 2023 offseason.
Just like the Phillies, the Yankees have massive expectations going into the 2023 season, but that’s nothing new for the 27-time world champions. The Yankees already had an excellent pitching rotation, and adding Rodón arguably gives them the best rotation in the MLB.
In 2022, Rodón recorded career highs in innings pitched, strikeouts and wins. Rodón now gives the Yankees one of the best one-two punches in the league alongside Gerrit Cole.
Unfortunately for Rodón, he won’t be able to hit the ground running as he suffered a forearm strain in spring training and was put on the injured list. The injury should not cause much concern as Yankees manager Aaron Boone expects him to make his pinstripe debut later this month.
Andrew Knizner – St. Louis Cardinals, C
Knizner is in a very different situation than the two Pack Pros mentioned above as he is in a prove-it year with the Cardinals. With the retirement of legendary catcher Yadier Molina, it looked like it was Knizner’s time to become the everyday man behind the plate for the Cardinals, but St. Louis signed three-time All-Star catcher Willson Contreras in free agency.
The Contreras signing signaled that the Cardinals were not sold on Knizner as their everyday starter, and now he has to prove himself by beating out the veteran catcher. Knizner is coming off a season with a career-high 96 games played but did not impress with a measly .215 batting average and just 25 runs batted in.
One thing that could keep Knizner as the starting catcher is the rapport he has already built with the pitching staff and his knowledge of each pitcher’s arsenal. In that sense, Knizner has the upper hand, so if his offense can come along there is hope for Knizner in St. Louis.
If Knizner does not capitalize on his starts, he will be looking at another season as the backup catcher in St. Louis.
