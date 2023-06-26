As the MLB and MiLB seasons inch closer to the halfway mark of the 2023 season, several players have been able to make a splash as they power their teams toward the postseason. On the other hand, many players have struggled to enjoy sustained success, including multiple former NC State stars currently in professional baseball.
MLB:
Patrick Bailey, San Francisco Giants, C
After being selected 13th overall by the San Francisco Giants in 2020, Bailey made his major league debut on May 19. Currently tasked with finding the successor to future hall of fame catcher Buster Posey, the team elevated Bailey, and he hasn’t wasted any time establishing his presence in the big leagues In only 28 games, he has already put forth four homers and 22 RBIs. He has also stacked up an impressive .326 batting average that currently ranks second best on the team.
It only took Bailey until his third game to hit his first career home run.This feat helped him gain momentum as he continually gained steam. On May 29 — his 24th birthday — Bailey gashed a double to bring home two runners in the first inning against Pittsburgh. Later in the contest, he drilled a two-run homer to cap off his special day.
Currently, the Giants are one of the hottest teams in the majors, and Bailey is one of the driving factors behind the team’s success.
Trea Turner, Philadelphia Phillies, SS
In his first season with the Philadelphia Phillies, Turner has continued to find mixed results. Much like the Phillies as a team, Turner has been inconsistent at the plate.
Currently, Turner has only seven homers and 25 RBIs on the season, which is rather underwhelming for his standards. His .298 on base percentage is also lagging behind the league average of .320, which is surprising given his aptitude to get on base.
Even though he has not been able to play at his normal level, he’s had his fair share of incredible performances this season. On May 24, Philadelphia took on the red-hot Arizona Diamondbacks. Down by a run in the ninth, Turner crushed a homer to tie the game, which eventually led to an extra-innings Phillies win.
The shortstop’s best performance of the season came on June 5 against the Detroit Tigers. In an 8-3 Philadelphia win, he collected four hits, a pair of homers and three RBIs.
Carlos Rodón, New York Yankees, P
In what has so far proven to be a frustrating year for the former Wolfpack starter, Rodón has yet to make his debut with the New York Yankees. After suffering a forearm injury during Spring Training, he has not been able to see any action.
On June 20, Carlos Rodón made his first start for the Yankees organization as he took the mound in a rehab assignment for their Double-A affiliate, the Somerset Patriots. He showed promise — only allowing one run and recording five strikeouts in three innings of play. It is expected that he will make at least one additional start in the minors before potentially returning to the Yankees’ rotation in early July.
Minor League Baseball:
Josh Hood, Modesto Nuts (Seattle Mariners), SS
In his first full season of professional baseball, Hood has continued to put forth solid numbers, amassing 30 RBIs, four homers and has stolen 13 bases. He’s boasting a solid .256 batting average and a .333 on base percentage.
On May 3, Hood showed his prowess at the plate with a two-hit day which included a homer and three RBIs against the San Jose Giants. On May 13, against the Inland Empire 66ers, Hood had another solid day at the plate, turning in three more RBIs on a three-hit day.
Terrell Tatum, Winston-Salem Dash (Chicago White Sox), OF
In his second full season in the minors, Tatum is steadily increasing his stock. The former 16th round pick currently sports a .268 average along with four home runs and an impressive 29 RBIs. In a May 16 game against the Aberdeen Ironbirds, he showed off his power, crankina grand slam in a two-hit performance.
Not only has Tatum proven to be a threat at the plate, he’s been a burner on the basepath, compiling an astounding 32 stolen bases. In the month of June alone, Tatum has stolen a base in 11 of the Dash’s 19 games.
Nick Swiney, Sacramento River Cats (San Francisco Giants), P
Bailey isn’t the only former member of the Pack9 to make a large impact in the Giants’ organization. Swiney, a second round pick in 2020, has made a sizable impact on the mound.
After being elevated to Triple-A ball on May 13, Swiney quickly found his footing. He currently boasts a 1.97 ERA in 32 total innings pitched along with 32 strikeouts. Swiney has fared especially well in the month of June — he’s made six-straight appearances without allowing a run and compiled 10 total strikeouts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.