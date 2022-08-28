As we continue to inch closer to the postseason, every at bat and every pitch takes on extra significance. This is especially true with all three Pack Pros as they have put together solid outings to help push their respective teams to the playoffs.
For Trea Turner, his Los Angeles Dodgers have a solid footing in the postseason as they lead their division by an outstanding 18.5 games. Andrew Knizner and the St. Louis Cardinals also appear as if they will make the playoffs, leading their division by six games. However, for Carlos Rodón and the San Francisco Giants, they still have a lot of work to do if they want to play in October as they sit 7.5 games out of the Wild Card.
Carlos Rodón, left-handed pitcher, San Francisco Giants
During the past week, Rodón has continued his brilliance in the month of August. In a road contest against the Detroit Tigers, he earned the win in a game in which he pitched seven complete innings. In that time frame, he allowed five hits, from which came only one run. In the meantime, he has continued to amass strikeouts as he threw a staggering 10.
Currently, Rodón sits at third place in all of the MLB with 189 total strikeouts. His ERA for the month of August, since the previous Pack Pros article, has continued to improve as it totals out at 1.85. His total ERA for the season currently sits at 2.81.
Trea Turner, shortstop, Los Angeles Dodgers
As mentioned above, the Dodgers are quite comfortable as they head into the backstretch of the regular season. This is due to consistent success through their lineup, and Turner has definitely played a big role in their success as of late. In the past week, Turner has played in four games which have seen him earn a .529 batting average, nine hits and three RBIs.
In a contest with the Milwaukee Brewers on Aug. 23, he recorded three hits and two RBIs in a 10-1 drubbing. A few days later in a game against the Miami Marlins, he smashed two more hits and an RBI to help secure a 10th-inning victory.
Turner continues to build on a very successful season as he is now tied for the most hits in the entire MLB with 159. In regards to RBIs, he still ranks sixth-best with a total of 86 so far. Since the last article, his batting average has improved to .311, now ranking fifth in all of baseball.
Andrew Knizner, catcher, St. Louis Cardinals
This season has not been a particularly memorable one for Knizner. However, his last four games have shown how great he truly can be. This past week saw him compile a .444 batting average, three RBIs and a homer.
In the second game of a doubleheader against the Chicago Cubs, Knizner knocked a hit, collected an RBI and drew a walk. Perhaps his best performance came on Aug. 27 against the Atlanta Braves. In the bottom of the fourth inning, with one man on base, he crushed his first home run since April 12. This proved to be a crucial point in the game as the Cardinals would wind up winning by one run.