Despite a determined second-half comeback effort by NC State women’s soccer, the Wolfpack suffered a 2-4 loss in its road match against Denver on Sunday, Sept. 3.
The defeat marks the Pack’s second straight loss and its second loss of its two-match road trip that also included a 1-2 loss to Colorado. A few days later and a couple towns over, the Wolfpack (1-2-2) couldn’t emerge with a better result against the Pioneers, especially after Denver (2-0-4) forged a 3-0 lead.
Junior goalkeeper Olivia Pratapas made her first career start in lieu of senior goalkeeper Maria Echezarreta, who remained out with an injury suffered late in the Pack’s match against Colorado. Pratapas recorded eight saves, including a save on a Pioneer penalty kick early in the second half. However, Denver still managed to put four goals past her and the rest of the NC State defense on the way to victory.
Denver put Pratapas under fire from the get-go and continued with a never-ending barrage of offense that resulted in 21 shots on goal by the end of the match. Scores in the eighth, 35th and 54th minutes put NC State in a daunting 3-0 hole.
NC State was drastically outshot over the course of the match, with the Pioneers outgunning their opponents 21-5. Freshman midfielder Rosalie Olou and junior midfielder Emika Kawagishi made their first starts of the season but couldn’t help the Wolfpack offense put pressure on the Pioneer side in the first two-thirds of the match.
However, NC State picked up its pace late in the match, bagging two quick goals in the second half to threaten the 3-0 lead. Senior forward Jameese Joseph scored her first of the season in the 77th minute while fellow senior forward Alexis Strickland cut the deficit even more with a 80th-minute strike.
The Wolfpack’s defenders got in on the scoring action as well — junior defender Brianna Weber assisted Joseph on her goal while freshman defender Mackenzie Smith recorded her third assist of the season on a cross to Strickland.
However, Denver called game after the Pack’s pair of goals. A score in the 84th minute from the Pioneers crushed all hopes of an NC State comeback win.
The Wolfpack is set to return to Raleigh and face Michigan State on Thursday, Sept. 7. While having Kawagishi — an All-ACC midfielder — back in the lineup full-time, NC State hopes to see Echezarreta return in addition to an increased offensive effort to defeat the Spartans.
Kickoff against Michigan State is set for 7 p.m. at Dail Soccer Stadium in Raleigh.
