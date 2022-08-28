With the MLB postseason race in full effect, there’s plenty of excitement to be had in baseball this time of year, and that includes the minor leagues. Several MiLB Pack Pros are tearing up the box scores this August, so let’s take a look at some of those noteworthy performances.
Patrick Bailey, C, Eugene Emeralds (San Francisco Giants)
Bailey’s power stroke is back in action this August. The 23-year-old Pack Pro boasts four home runs and 14 RBIs spanning 60 at-bats with single-A Eugene. Bailey bopped a solo shot and a bases-clearing double in the Emeralds’ 14-2 blowout win on Aug. 26.
The switch-hitter’s strikeouts have seen an uptick as well, but that’s to be expected when Bailey is capitalizing on his ability to hit for power. With a .283/.397/.583 slash line for the month, it’s safe to say the sacrifice is worth it.
In the context of an overall lackluster year for Bailey, his August tear is a blessing. While fellow former ACC catcher Joey Bart breaks through at the major league level this year, Bailey’s development as a hitter has been slower than expected. The Emeralds backstop hovered around the Mendoza line for the months of April, June and July, with a brief reprieve in May, but the Giants organization hopes Bailey’s newfound momentum will put him back on track.
Michael Bienlien, RHP, Lakeland Flying Tigers (Detroit Tigers)
Bienlien is continuing to put up solid numbers with single-A Lakeland. With 15 strikeouts and just two walks in 13.1 innings pitched during August, the swing-and-miss stuff is working well for the righty. His ability to generate ground balls also contributes to his success, sporting a 1.88 groundout-to-airout ratio for the month.
He’s cooled off a bit over his past few outings, however, allowing two home runs and walking his first three batters of the month. While the swings and misses are still coming, as Bienlien has 10 of those 15 strikeouts in his three most recent appearances, he’ll have to hit his spots more consistently to keep up his run of form.
Evan Edwards, 1B, Montgomery Biscuits (Tampa Bay Rays)
Edwards’ bat is another one that’s catching fire in August. The first baseman for double-A Montgomery went yard on back-to-back days Aug. 26-27, bringing his August home run total to four. While his batting average sits at .231 for the month, Edwards’ eight walks supplement his on-base percentage to a solid .369 over that stretch.
The 25-year-old spent all of 2021 with high-A Bowling Green, but now Edwards is making the adjustment to double-A competition. While his production isn’t eye-popping, it’s strong enough to constitute a step in the right direction for his development.
Tyler McDonough, 2B/OF, Greenville Drive (Boston Red Sox)
While McDonough’s numbers for the month of August aren’t as astounding as some of his fellow Pack Pros, hitting for the cycle is always a noteworthy achievement. That’s exactly what McDonough did on Aug. 20 in high-A Greenville’s 10-3 victory over Bowling Green.
A first-inning home run gave both the switch-hitter and his team a kickstart, as the Drive put up eight runs in the first four innings, and McDonough rounded out his cycle, the second in the history of the Greenville Drive, with a triple in the sixth.
🚨 CYCLE 🚨@RedSox prospect Tyler McDonough hits for the second cycle in @GreenvilleDrive history! pic.twitter.com/loUtYHYgXU— Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) August 21, 2022
However, McDonough’s overall numbers for the month aren’t very good. His 25 strikeouts in 67 at-bats hampers his August slash line to a meager .209/.284/.328. The 23-year-old does well when putting the bat on the ball, but his performance will continue to suffer as long as he fails to do so consistently.
Jon Olczak, RHP, Sugar Land Space Cowboys (Houston Astros)
Simply put, Olczak is dealing right now. With 7.2 innings pitched in five appearances this month for triple-A Sugar Land, the right-hander holds a 1.17 ERA and an astounding 0.39 WHIP. With nine strikeouts to just one walk and two hits allowed, Olczak is racking up all the right stats.
His peripheral stats look good as well. An excellent 2.25 groundout-to-airout ratio shows that Olczak is forcing opposing hitters into hitting ground balls, limiting the potential for extra-base hits. If the 28-year-old can keep up this execution, an MLB debut could be in store for him.
Jose Torres, SS, Dayton Dragons (Cincinnati Reds)
Torres is putting up solid production for high-A Dayton this month. Though his day-to-day stats fluctuate quite a bit, the shortstop’s .312/.325/.481 August slash line shows that he is performing well in the aggregate.
The 22-year-old started the month hot, going 8-for-24 with two dingers in six games. After another hot streak Aug. 17-20 that saw Torres bat 7-for-15 and tack on his third homer of the month, his bat has since cooled off again, mustering just two hits in his last 16 at-bats.
Torres’ season slash line of .239/.288/.386 with Dayton is not terrible by any means, but those numbers are still a far cry from his .951 OPS over the course of 25 games with single-A Daytona Beach in 2021. If Torres is to take his game to the next level, he will have to produce day in and day out at the plate.