The MiLB group of Pack Pros performed well this season, and most of their teams’ final divisional standings reflected that. Two pitchers, two basemen and one shortstop stood out from the pool of NC State alumni in the minor leagues.
Jon Olczak, right-handed pitcher, Sugar Land Skeeters
Olczak was traded from the Corpus Christi Hooks to the Skeeters this season. With the Hooks, Olczak recorded two wins in 25 games and 29.1 innings pitched. At a 1.84, his ERA was incredible and he only allowed 16 hits, six runs and one homer with 34 strikeouts. After the trade to the Skeeters, Olczak notched a record of 2-1 in 11 games and 18.2 innings pitched. He allowed 18 hits, 10 runs and two homers with 19 strikeouts. Olczak’s season record was 4-1 and his season ERA was 2.81.
Preston Palmeiro, second baseman, Salt Lake Bees
Palmeiro performed well offensively for the Bees this year. In 109 games and 399 at-bats, he recorded 53 runs, 97 hits, 18 doubles, two triples, 48 RBIs and 14 homers. In most of those categories, Palmeiro was in the top-five players for Salt Lake. Salt Lake did not finish well in its division standings and finished the season with a winning percentage of .426, 55-74.
Jason Parker, right-handed pitcher, Tampa Tarpons
Parker moved from the Daytona Tortugas to the Tampa Tarpons in the middle of this season, but most of his impact came in Daytona, where he pitched in 19 games and 80 innings with 91 strikeouts, allowing 63 hits, 41 runs and seven home runs. Parker’s ERA was 4.05 and his record was 4-3. After the trade to Tampa, Parker started one game and pitched four innings, allowing five hits, three runs and two home runs. Tampa finished the season at the top of its division, 73-43, on a two-game losing streak.
Evan Edwards, first baseman, Bowling Green Hot Rods
Edwards played 94 games this season. In 332 at-bats, he notched 55 runs, 75 hits, 11 doubles, one triple, 22 homers and 58 RBIs. Edwards’ season batting average was .226. His 22 homers tied him for the second-most on the Hot Rods this year, right behind right fielder Jordan Qsar with 23. In general, Edwards performed in a top position offensively for the Hot Rods. Bowling Green finished this season first in its division, 82-36, with a winning percentage of .695 and ended the year on a three-game win streak.
Will Wilson, shortstop, Richmond Flying Squirrels
Wilson played in 100 games between the Eugene Emeralds and the Flying Squirrels. Wilson’s move happened about halfway into the season as he played 49 games for Eugene and 51 for Richmond. Richmond ended the season fourth in its division, 57-56 with a win percentage of .504. For 195 at-bats in Eugene, Wilson had 37 runs, 49 hits, 14 doubles, two triples, 10 homers and 26 RBIs. In 196 at-bats for Richmond, Wilson recorded 20 runs, 37 hits, eight doubles, five homers and 22 RBIs. His batting average on the season was .220.