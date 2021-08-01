As the second half of the minor league season gets into full swing, it’s been another busy couple of weeks for MiLB Pack Pros. While many players are struggling down the stretch, Bowie Baysox right-handed pitcher Tim Naughton and Daytona Tortugas right-handed pitcher Jason Parker are starting to see improvements as the season progresses.
Joe Dunand, shortstop, Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Miami Marlins)
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp shortstop Joe Dunand made 12 appearances since July 18 and is slashing .254/.353/.508 throughout the month and has had some key hits in important places including homering in consecutive at-bats in the Jumbo Shrimps’ win over the Charlotte Knights on July 29, the latter giving the Jumbo Shrimp the lead in the final inning of the game.
Go off, Joe! 💪🏻 Joe Dunand (@Joedunand) homers in a second straight at bat to put the @JaxShrimp up in the final inning of a seven inning game.Second career two homer game and first since 2018.#Marlins pic.twitter.com/BTXi1mSFkL— Fish On The Farm (@marlinsminors) July 30, 2021
Jason Parker, right-handed pitcher, Daytona Tortugas (Cincinnati Reds)
In the three appearances Parker has made for the Tortugas since July 18, he’s struck out nine and given up four earned runs in 11 innings pitched. His ERA currently sits at 3.92, the lowest it has been since the beginning of June.
He’s also gained more control over the long ball, allowing just one home run in his last three games, compared to the five he let up in just four starts stretching from the end of June into the beginning of July.
Tyler McDonough, second baseman, FCL Red Sox (Boston Red Sox)
Just recently drafted by the Red Sox, second baseman Tyler McDonough has already made his first three appearances in the minors for the rookie-level FCL Red Sox. He is already making his mark with just three games under his belt, slashing .400/.400/.700, while grabbing three doubles and an RBI.
Tim Naughton, right-handed pitcher, Bowie Baysox (Baltimore Orioles)
Rounding out this edition of MiLB Pack Pros is Tim Naughton, whose season turnaround still seems to be headed in the right direction as his ERA is down to a 6.67 after a very successful July in which he posted just a 1.93 ERA. In his last six appearances, he has only allowed two earned runs while striking out five in five and a third innings pitched.