Through just four games on its October slate, the NC State men’s soccer team (4-5-3,1-4 ACC) has already seen more success in its past few matches than it did to start the month of September. Let’s look at some takeaways from the past few matches for the Pack:
Adding to the score sheet
Perhaps the most obvious thing to point out about the team’s recent play is that it has already scored four goals in the month of October alone.
While this doesn’t seem like the biggest accomplishment written down, comparing it to the fact the Wolfpack only scored two goals in six games throughout September, this shows much needed improvement offensively for the Pack.
Two of those were scored by NC State underclassmen, freshman midfielder Calem Tommy and sophomore midfielder Will Buete who actually notched his first career goal in the win over High Point University.
Makin' it look easy. First career goal for @willbuete! #GoPack pic.twitter.com/RhsnAQkvoM— NC State Men's Soccer (@PackMensSoccer) October 4, 2022
Also grabbing his first of the year was senior defenseman Pablo Pedregosa, who netted a key goal to give NC State the lead right before halftime against rival UNC-Chapel Hill later in the month.
With so many of the younger players growing more comfortable out on the pitch this season and picking up the first career goals and points, it’s hopefully the start of a brighter future for Pack men’s soccer.
Impact of Conor Kelly
It wouldn’t be a true NC State men’s soccer article this season without mentioning the name Conor Kelly.
The graduate student midfielder and transfer from Duke has made a huge impact for the Wolfpack on the pitch all year, especially in the recent game against the Tar Heels.
With an unassisted goal in the 13th minute of the match, Kelly was responsible for giving the Pack the lead early, and his assist on Pedregosa’s goal later in the game gave NC State the lead again just before the half.
Kelly now has six goals on the season, four more than any other member of the Wolfpack.
CONOR. FREAKING. KELLY.Goal #6 of the year for @Conor_kelly9 to put us in front in the 13th minute!#GoPack pic.twitter.com/459prY91Wf— NC State Men's Soccer (@PackMensSoccer) October 15, 2022
This is one name that’s sure to be discussed heavily throughout the rest of the 2022 season and one that will be missed in the future.
In the net
Also of note is the fact that sophomore goalkeeper Lucas Hatsios has spent all of October protecting the back of the net for the Wolfpack, and is now at 900 minutes played this season.
His record currently sits at 3-4-3 with a .744 save percentage, but he’s continued to improve as he’s played against tougher competition throughout the season, including keeping the College of Charleston off the scoresheet, who had scored seven goals in four games right before that matchup.
72' | Lucas wraps this one up to keep College of Charleston off the board.Wolfpack 0, Cougars 0 pic.twitter.com/0qdUPBMn8i— NC State Men's Soccer (@PackMensSoccer) October 12, 2022
Playing up to the challenge
While NC State has tended to struggle in the bigger games it’s played throughout this year, losing to all three ranked teams it’s fought against in 2022, the Wolfpack has stepped up in the month of October.
It came away with a point on the road against a College of Charleston team who is 5-0-2 at home, and it held off bitter rival UNC Chapel Hill who is 6-3-3 in a big Friday night matchup under the lights back on Oct. 14 to also come away with the draw.
While obviously as a team one would rather these draws become wins, after four losses in the month of September, this shows improvement and fight for the Wolfpack.
The Pack only has three games left of the regular season, two at home against William and Mary and Syracuse, and another big road matchup down at Clemson on the final Friday of October.