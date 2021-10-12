The NC State men’s golf team placed 10th at the Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate tournament in Jonesborough, Tennessee.
Juniors Maximilian Steinlechner, Spencer Oxendine, graduate students Tim Bunten and Easton Paxton, and sophomore Ethan Choi all competed for the Wolfpack, combining for 11-under par to finish the tournament.
Choi led the way for the Pack, shooting 3-over par in round one but making up for it with 5-under par in the second round. He closed out the tournament shooting 2-under par in the third round to tie for 24th overall.
Sitting just two points behind Choi at 214, Steinlechner and Oxendine each tied for 29th overall. They both got the tournament started shooting 2-under par, but it was a different story in the final two rounds. Steinlechner came out in round 2 with 2-over par but recovered in the final round to shoot another 2-under par while Oxendine shot 1-under par in the second round and 1-over par in the third.
He makes it look easy. @maxcaraaa rolls in the birdie put on the par 3 twelfth hole. pic.twitter.com/B4J1FMJ9GE— NC State Men's Golf (@PackMensGolf) October 12, 2021
Rounding out the tournament for NC State was Bunten and Paxton, who tied for 50th and 55th place overall, respectively. Both started at just 1-over par in the first round, but Bunten went on to shoot 2-under par, and 3-over to finish the weekend while Paxton finished with two more rounds at 1-over par.
Redshirt freshman Jake Herring and junior Brandon Einstein also competed in the tournament, competing as individuals. Both tied for 42nd overall.
East Tennessee State University took the home win in a thrilling event for the Buccaneers.
The Pack will head back to Raleigh this upcoming weekend to host the Wolfpack Intercollegiate on Oct. 16 and 17. This will be the lone chance to see the Wolfpack at the Lonnie Poole Golf Course.