NC State’s new-look roster has gotten the job done with a 6-1 start. While the Pack doesn’t always look pretty, the team is finding ways to win. Most recently, the Wolfpack won by double digits against the Dayton Flyers and Butler Bulldogs in the Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis tournament. In the early season, NC State’s influx of transfers are playing well as the team looks to bounce back from a rough 2021-22 season.
Jarkel Joiner shining early
Graduate guard Jarkel Joiner transferred to NC State for his final collegiate season after an impressive career at Ole Miss. Joiner leads the team in scoring at 18.1 points per game, proving to be the most impactful addition to the Wolfpack offense.
Joiner has been lights out from beyond the arc in particular. Shooting a hot .417 from deep, Joiner’s range causes problems for defenses. His performance against FIU showcased his ability to shoot — Joiner was unstoppable against the Panthers, going 6-for-8 from beyond the arc and leading the Pack to a 33-point win. His 26 points aren’t even his season-high.
Joiner is a lights out shooter from three, but the rest of his game is also impressive. He’s reliable from the free throw line, shooting .868 on free throws. He’s helped on defense, getting 11 steals already while also pulling in an average 3.9 rebounds per game, a solid amount for a guard. His addition has undoubtedly improved all phases of the game for the Wolfpack.
Potent offense
Last season’s offense was not an issue — however, with several new transfers, including three new starters, the Wolfpack needs to prove itself again. This year’s squad is doing just that, leading the ACC in points per game with 82.71 through the first seven games of the season. NC State scores more 3-pointers than any other team in the ACC, shooting .353 from deep, fueling its offense.
While Joiner is a huge addition to the team, sophomore guard Terquavion Smith is still NC State’s star player. Putting up 16.6 points per game off .400 shooting, Smith continues to showcase his impressive ability to score. With the potential to be a lottery pick in the NBA draft, Smith is putting on a show for scouts, knocking down tough shots. Led by Smith, the offense should continue to roll.
NC State’s third guard, senior Casey Morsell, is also a key part of the Wolfpack’s offensive success. Morsell is making a nice jump offensively by scoring 13.7 points per game, nearly doubling his 7.2 average from last season. Morsell’s success started from beyond the arc, where he shot a scorching 19-38. Like Joiner, his best performance came against FIU, shooting 6-7 from three and ending the game with 26 points. Also similar to Joiner, Morsell’s been money from the free throw line, shooting .846 to start the year. With a trio of talented guards, NC State's backcourt is leading the charge on offense.
Defense yields mixed results
The Achilles’ heel of last year’s NC State squad was its porous defense. After giving up 75.6 points per game last year, the worst in the conference, the Wolfpack looked for defensive help in the transfer portal. Graduate guard Jack Clark leads the team in steals this season with 15. Clark is a lengthy defender with a knack for intercepting passes. Clark made five critical steals against the Campbell Camels to keep NC State ahead in a tight battle. With Clark, the Pack has a quality defender that’s fitting in perfectly with NC State’s defense.
The strength of the Pack’s defense is forcing turnovers. Not only is Clark getting steals, but the guards have all excelled in that department. Morsell and Joiner have already had 12 and 11 steals, respectively. Meanwhile, Smith has 14, including six against FIU. It’s become clear that NC State’s guards aggressively chase the ball on defense, leading to turnovers and easy buckets in transition.
The Wolfpack’s improved defense has plenty of room to grow. Taking chances to get steals leads to open shots for opposing teams. This came back to bite the Wolfpack against Kansas. Jayhawk wing Gradey Dick shot 6-for-12 from deep, capitalizing on the open space he was given. The issue also came up against Elon, when Torrence Watson connected on four of his eight 3-point attempts. While NC State has improved defensively, leaving shooters open is becoming an issue.