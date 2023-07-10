2023 was another season to learn, grow and compete for a rising NC State men’s tennis squad. Despite falling short of eclipsing its impressive 2022 campaign, head coach Kyle Spencer and the Wolfpack made strides in almost every facet of their mission to become a contender for ACC and NCAA titles.
While inconsistencies, injuries and a rigorous schedule plagued the squad throughout the season, the Wolfpack’s young core established the previous season continued to grow and impress this season. Like 2022, though, the red-and-white pulled off some memorable wins that made for unforgettable moments this year.
The Pack’s away victory over then-No. 13 UNC-Chapel Hill is a win fans won’t soon forget — especially those who packed Carolina’s newly-built Cone-Kenfield tennis center to the brim back in April for the rivalry match.
NC State walked into Chapel Hill and took over. Despite multiple weather delays, playing indoors and out, the Wolfpack had the Heels’ number from the very start. By the end of the 4-1 victory, NC State had dissipated Carolina’s crowd, and replaced it with a set of its own raucous fans, turning Chapel Hill into Raleigh for that night.
Less than two weeks later, NC State pulled off another unforgettable win. Once again, this victory was fueled by the crowd, one that cheered its team to a 4-2 win over Wake Forest. The midweek, under-the-lights match provided an electric atmosphere, one that redshirt sophomore Braden Shick only fueled more when he delivered the kill shot — a second-set comeback victory that sent the Demon Deacons home empty-handed.
Even with those wins, though, NC State finished with a 15-10 overall record and a 9-3 conference record, a lateral move considering its 20-10 overall and 6-6 ACC records in 2022. While the Pack gained steam later on in the season when conference play rolled around, hence its impressive ACC record, the red-and-white struggled to get the ball rolling early on.
This was largely due to its challenging schedule in addition to injuries and inconsistency. Beating top-10 teams such as Texas, Michigan and Virginia was always going to be a stretch, but the Pack’s injury situation didn’t help when it came to matches NC State had the ability to win.
The return of sophomore Damien Salvestre to the top half of the Wolfpack’s lineup in the latter half of the season helped NC State rattle off wins in conference play. However, senior Martins Rocens — a team veteran — was ruled out for the second half of the season with a forearm injury, dealing a massive blow to the squad.
Ultimately, NC State still wasn’t able to truly reach its maximum level when the postseason rolled around. Wake Forest exacted its revenge on the red-and-white in the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament. Weeks later, NC State found itself competing away from home in the NCAA Championships, falling to Oklahoma in the first round of the tournament.
Don’t let those postseason hardships distract you from NC State’s talented squad, though. The Wolfpack’s ambitious young core that debuted in 2022 continued to progress this season. Shick, sophomore Fons Van Sambeek and Salvestre all made strides as the future of NC State. Meanwhile, sophomore Joseph Wayand — who didn’t see much action last season — made his name known in both singles and doubles in 2023.
However, it was the Pack’s older group of players who really caught eyes match-in, match-out this season. Fifth-year senior Rafa Izquierdo Luque continued to use his silky-smooth playstyle to command court one for a majority of the season. But the veteran also expanded his game into doubles in 2023. Izquierdo Luque and Wayand both achieved All-America status at the individual NCAA Championships in May, and helped NC State become a force to be reckoned with in the doubles round.
But senior Robin Catry and junior Luca Staeheli truly caught fire in 2023. Catry hit his stride in singles in the latter half of the season, using his length, booming serve and fiery energy to steal the show and rile up any and every crowd that watched him.
Meanwhile, Staeheli may have been NC State’s most impressive player this season. He excelled in the big moments this season, using his athleticism, competitiveness and pure instincts to compete and win against talented opposition. With Izquierdo Luque graduating, Staeheli’s a good candidate to take over court one for the red-and-white next season.
With Staeheli and Catry leading the charge in 2024 and the Pack’s core ready to hit its peak, next season is a bright one for the red-and-white. If NC State can avoid injuries and inconsistencies, and rattle off some more memorable wins, the Wolfpack’s in a good position to find success in 2024.
