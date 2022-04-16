North Carolina FC drew 1-1 with Greenville Triumph SC on Saturday, April 16 at WakeMed Soccer Park.
Both teams netted first-half goals and had chances to win it in the second half, but neither could find the go-ahead goal. NCFC (1-1-1, 4 pts) ended the game up a man after Greenville’s (0-1-1, 1 pt) Evan Lee was shown his second yellow of the night in the 67th minute, but couldn’t capitalize.
“Obviously the objective of this game is to create chances and put yourself in a situation where you can score goals, defend as a team well and all that so I think in the general aspect, I’m pleased,” said head coach John Bradford. “But obviously to go up a man and not be able to convert one of the many chances that we created late in the game, I’m disappointed that we didn't get the full three points.”
16-year-old goalkeeper Nick Holliday made his first appearance of the season, making two saves.
“[He] played well,” Bradford said. “Tons of times on the ball and in possession and he did well with those. I think it's something for him to grow on and move forward with.”
Venton Evans gave Greenville an early lead, beating Holliday at the near post in the 19th minute.
Sneaking it through 😮@VEvansjr scores his first @GVLTriumph goal!#NCvGVL // #WeAreOne pic.twitter.com/PU8E2YNilK— USL League One (@USLLeagueOne) April 16, 2022
Garrett McLaughlin pulled NCFC level in the 35th minute, tucking the ball confidently into the far post after picking off a pass on the edge of the box.
.@GMclaughlin_ is gonna be a problem this season, huh?The first-year @NorthCarolinaFC man levels the match!#NCvGVL // #WeAreOne pic.twitter.com/cSXPzCevUV— USL League One (@USLLeagueOne) April 16, 2022
McLaughlin has scored in each of NCFC’s three USL League One games so far this season, demonstrating exactly why Bradford brought him in this offseason.
“Garrett is a guy that can create things on both sides of the ball and obviously, to be able to press well and then have the composure of a nice finishing and create the goal out of nothing is what we are hoping to get to expect from him,” Bradford said.
NCFC will have some time off before its next game, returning to WakeMed Soccer Park on April 30 to take on Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC.