OMAHA, NE — The NC State baseball team is one win away from the College World Series Finals, and it has had plenty of support from its fanbase to get to that point. Out of all the fans of the eight competing teams, Wolfpack nation has made its presence well-known in Omaha.
“Our fans travel so well,” said junior left fielder Jonny Butler after the Stanford win. “I know, me, I have a ton of friends and family here, former teammates came to support me. I had a lot of energy coming into this. It was just so exciting.”
Just about everyone involved, from coaches and players to reporters and fans, has taken note of the multitude of NC State fans in attendance. Even the local Creighton fans have started to warm up to the Pack.
Sitting in heart of NC State section. They brought a ton of rowdy fans. #BarstoolInOmaha #CWS pic.twitter.com/tIQ5Z0is1i— Bayou Ben (@BarstoolMintzy) June 19, 2021
“It's been amazing,” said head coach Elliott Avent after the Vanderbilt win. “Former players have come out. Fans that have come out. Boosters — and it's not cheap to get out here. I've been amazed at how many people found their way to Omaha.”
This fervent support has been unwavering in Omaha as well, as the Wolfpack fans have stuck with their team through thick and thin. For example, Vanderbilt right-handed pitcher Jack Leiter had a perfect game going into the bottom of the fourth, but nevertheless, the “WOLF-PACK!” chants can be heard loud and clear on the ESPN broadcast.
Checking in with the skipper in the fourth.📺ESPNNCSU 0, VANDY 0 pic.twitter.com/YkoVfIEESX— #Pack9 ⚾️ (@NCStateBaseball) June 22, 2021
That connection has been well reciprocated too, as the Wolfpack has put on a show for its fans that made the trip to Omaha and those watching at home. The opening game between State and Stanford saw the Pack put up double-digit runs on the Cardinal in a 10-4 win. This thumping was followed by a 1-0 victory in an absolute nail-biter over Vanderbilt. With the team doing well and its fans cheering them on every step of the way, the fans and their team are unsurprisingly very appreciative of each other.
“[Junior first baseman Austin Murr] thanked everybody, and he said you know how great it is to be at a venue like this with 22,000 people, but it's obvious how many Wolfpack — it feels like a home game, he says, with the support we've had,” Avent said.
Whether this relationship between team and fan will get to continue into the College World Series Finals remains to be seen, but it certainly doesn’t hurt NC State to have so many people backing the Pack in Omaha.