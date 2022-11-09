NC State football has dropped a variety of uniform combinations thus far in the 2022 season, and some of them have been pretty slick. With three games left in the regular season, let’s rate all of the Wolfpack’s uniform combos to date.
White helmet, white jersey, red pants
For its first uniform combo of the season against ECU, the Pack decided to stray away from the classic all-white road look and went with red pants instead. Honestly, the red popped with the white, and it should seriously be considered as the primary away uniform. The red on the face mask gave the perfect touch on the top, tying the entire uniform together to make a beautiful away set.
Kits for game 1: ⚪️⚪️🔴#1Pack1Goal | #HTT pic.twitter.com/zgLv939RJL— NC State Football (@PackFootball) September 1, 2022
Grade: 9/10
White helmet, red jersey, white pants
“We’re the red and white from State, and we know we are the best!”
You can never go wrong whenever the Wolfpack wears its original uniform combo. The white-red-white is an absolute classic and has been worn three times so far this season. In those three games, NC State is undefeated with wins over Charleston Southern, Florida State and, most importantly, Wake Forest. There are absolutely no flaws with this combo, earning the first 10 out of 10 on this list.
⚪️🔴⚪️ for Homecoming!#1Pack1Goal | #HTT pic.twitter.com/ol9RwpUlRM— NC State Football (@PackFootball) November 3, 2022
Grade: 10/10
All black
For the first night game at Carter-Finley Stadium in 2022, the Wolfpack broke out a fan-favorite uniform to go up against the Texas Tech Red Raiders. The uniform consisted of an all-black helmet with an oversized Tuffy head logo, black jerseys and black pants. The reason why this combo is not a 10 out of 10 is because there is a little too much white on the shoulders.
⚫️ ⚫️ ⚫️ ‼️#1Pack1Goal | #HTT pic.twitter.com/yi98tAixFU— NC State Football (@PackFootball) September 15, 2022
Grade: 9.5/10
Black helmet, red jersey, red pants
During the week four matchup against the UConn Huskies, the Wolfpack unveiled a combo that was never before seen in the Dave Doeren era. The Pack kept the black helmets for the second straight week but decided to pair them with all-red down. Not only did the uniforms look cool during the reveal on social media, but whenever they were under the lights on the field, they were amazing. The black-red-red combo most definitely needs to be kept in the rotation each year.
Gonna be 🔥 under the lights.⚫️🔴🔴#HTT pic.twitter.com/dCFj4oXm6V— NC State Football (@PackFootball) September 22, 2022
Grade: 10/10
Red helmet, white jersey, red pants
In one of the biggest games of the season against Clemson, the Wolfpack showed up in style. The combo for this then-top 10 matchup saw the Pack rock its red helmets with the oversized Tuffy head logo and pair the classic road white jersey with the red pants to round it out. The pairing of the red helmet with the red pants just compliments the white so well and is definitely one of the best away uniforms in the rotation.
Week 5️⃣ Uniform #HTT | #1Pack1Goal pic.twitter.com/VTqFESc58o— NC State Football (@PackFootball) September 29, 2022
Grade: 8/10
Red helmet, white jersey, white pants
After beating Florida State, the Pack went on the road to Syracuse where it selected a red-white-white combo. As good as the red helmets look, this combo just did not work. With the red helmet and the red stripes on the shoulders of the jersey, there was too much red on the top and not enough on the bottom. This isn’t the worst combo ever, but it definitely was not the best one this season.
🔴 ⚪️ ⚪️@NCStateFair pic.twitter.com/tdyLXmZmia— NC State Football (@PackFootball) October 13, 2022
Grade: 7/10
White helmet, black jersey, white pants
For a Thursday night showdown against Virginia Tech, the Wolfpack came out in a combo that was not seen in almost two years. It consisted of the classic white helmet and white pants, but the classic red jersey was switched out for the black one. Although there was not much red, the black and white worked together well. In contrast to the previous statement about the white stripes on the black jersey, this time around the white really pops with the pairing of the helmet and pants.
This combo was not a crowd pleaser because there wasn’t much red, but it works well and looks great on the field.
Come play with us⚪️ ⚫️ ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/tRaxxZEBUd— NC State Football (@PackFootball) October 25, 2022
Grade: 8.5/10
Predictions for the rest of the season:
Boston College (Home): All red
Louisville (Away): All white
UNC (Away): Red helmet, white jersey, red pants