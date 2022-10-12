NC State football’s defense played some of its best ball when it was most needed, keeping Florida State scoreless in the second half of a comeback victory over the Seminoles. The Wolfpack stifled FSU with its elite linebacking, as Florida State struggled to find any second-half momentum. By locking down the Noles, NC State successfully clawed back into the game, escaping with a 19-17 win at home.
Defensive Line
The defensive line was far from perfect, but the unit did enough to win. The Pack took on blockers, letting the linebackers run free to the Florida State running backs. Unfortunately, the D-line also allowed Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis to rush for 108 yards, including a 71-yard run. Failing to contain Travis allowed the Noles to build a 17-3 lead in the first half. On a positive note, the D-line improved in the second half, helping pitch a second-half shutout.
Sophomore defensive tackle Davin Vann was one player that stood out during the game. Vann registered the only sack of the night for the Wolfpack while also notching three total tackles. As one of the better players on the defensive line, Vann has put together a strong first six games this year.
Grade: B-
Linebackers
The linebackers played a special game, dominating against the run and the pass. Junior linebacker Drake Thomas led the way with one of his best performances as a collegiate player. Winning both the Chuck Bednarik Award Player of the Week and ACC Linebacker of the Week, Thomas’ impact can not be understated. He racked up 14 total tackles, two of which were for losses. Thomas also broke up a couple passes and had a quarterback hurry.
Graduate linebacker Isaiah Moore also played a phenomenal game. Moore made 10 total tackles, aiding the Pack’s effort to shut down Florida State’s rushing attack. However, his most valuable contribution came after a play. Late in the third quarter after a huge stuffed run, tempers began to flare when a Seminole offensive lineman shoved junior defensive end Savion Jackson to the ground after the whistle blew. Before Jackson had an opportunity to retaliate and potentially pick up a penalty, Moore stepped in and pulled him away from the tussle. Moore’s veteran leadership in this moment was a major relief for the Pack, preventing a near disastrous penalty.
While Thomas and Moore had the spotlight against Florida State, redshirt junior linebacker Payton Wilson had another impressive outing. Wilson racked up 10 tackles and a quarterback hurry. His play was especially important in stopping the run. On the same play where Moore prevented a penalty, Wilson stuffed the Seminoles’ running back behind the line of scrimmage. Wilson continues to shine and will be a key contributor moving forward.
Grade: A+
Secondary
While the secondary wasn’t perfect, it stepped up and delivered in key moments. With two interceptions, the unit saved the Pack from what seemed to be a sure loss. Sophomore nickelback Devan Boykin made the play of the game by intercepting a pass in the end zone with less than a minute to go. Travis lofted the ball high into the air hoping his receiver would come down with a game-winning touchdown. Instead, Boykin was in perfect position and snatched the win away from the Noles.
While Boykin won the game for the Pack, redshirt sophomore cornerback Shyheim Battle also came up with a timely interception in the second half. After going up 19-17, NC State needed another stop to stay ahead of the Seminoles. As Travis rolled out of the pocket under pressure from Jackson, the ball was thrown Battle’s way. He snagged the pass from the air, shutting down Florida State’s hopes of taking back the lead.
The pack benefited from strong play, from the safeties. Senior safety Tanner Ingle made five total tackles, including a key assisted tackle for loss in the second half. He also had a pair of quarterback hurries. Adding to the strong safety play, graduate safety Cyrus Fagan made some good plays against his former team. Most notably, Fagan’s pass breakup over the middle of the field stopped the Seminoles from picking up a first down. As a whole, NC State’s strength at safety proved very valuable against Florida State.
Grade: A