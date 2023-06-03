NC State softball has hired Lindsay Leftwich as its new head coach, according to an NC State softball press release. Leftwich fills the recent coaching vacancy left by the mid-season dismissal of previous NC State softball coach, Jennifer Patrick Swift.
Leftwich most prominently served as an assistant coach at LSU for 12 seasons before being announced as the fourth head coach in program history for the Wolfpack.
Leftwich helped coach a powerhouse LSU squad to 10 NCAA regionals and seven super regionals, and the 2023 season marked the Tigers’ 17th consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance. In her 12 seasons at LSU, Leftwich coached 21 All-Americans, 58 All-SEC athletes and 144 SEC Academic Honor Roll athletes.
"Coach Leftwich is ready to build a program of her own and I can't wait to watch her do that for the Wolfpack," NC State Director of Athletics Boo Corrigan said. "She has been an integral part of very successful teams and that experience will serve her well as a head coach. She's also a great fit for our culture at NC State with her energy and enthusiasm."
Leftwich joined the Wolfpack after it finished the 2023 season with an overall record of 18-35, a 6-18 conference record and failed to make either the ACC or NCAA Tournaments.
