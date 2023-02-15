Redshirt junior Libby Whittaker is a bona fide leader of NC State’s fresh-faced softball team. The infielder is the only fourth-year who has stuck with the Wolfpack since her freshman year, and she’s as excited as anyone to see how this season shakes out with an almost entirely new crew.
“We have a super young team, but that’s exciting because it’s pretty new,” Whittaker said. “We have 11 new people and [about] 10 returners. … I think it’s gonna be a really good season — we have a lot of intensity, we have a lot of drive, and it’s something that some of our teams haven’t had in the past.”
Whittaker hails from Mifflinburg, Pennsylvania, a tiny borough made up of less than 3,500 people. Although she had a prolific high school career — boasting second-team all-state honors in 2017 and 2018 — Whittaker wanted a change of pace from rural Pennsylvania.
“As soon as I got to Raleigh, I was like, ‘Wow, this is awesome,’” Whittaker said. “I had never really spent a lot of time in North Carolina, and I really wanted to go far away from home — just kind of get out. I love Raleigh, I love NC State — the education that I’m getting here is great.”
Although Whittaker’s individual and team goals have remained somewhat the same over the last four years, she sees something invigorating in this new group of women.
“From team to team, we wanted to win,” Whittaker said. “But, I feel like this year, everybody just kind of gels together really nicely. And not that that didn’t happen in previous years — there’s something about this team this year that makes it feel special.”
Last year’s early exit from the ACC tournament was disappointing for a team that performed so well in nonconference play, but Whittaker looks toward the new season as an opportunity to work even harder despite setbacks. Facing a tough nonconference schedule, Whittaker and the rest of the team will lean on their youth and grit both on and off the field.
“We don’t give up and I feel like we make adjustments very fast,” Whittaker said. “Because [the team] is so young, and they’re playing in their first collegiate games, I think we’re gonna go out strong and hopefully stay strong. Especially playing as a freshman, they’re going to want to make their freshman year memorable.”
Individually, Whittaker’s learned a lot from over three years at NC State. Every athlete has their ups and downs, making it crucial to find a happy medium — especially after a tough loss or a few bad practices.
“Hard work is more than hard work,” Whittaker said. “It takes a lot of time management, determination, grittiness, as I mentioned before. I feel like … mentality is one of the most important things that anyone can have. If I didn’t have the right mindset, no shot I would still be here.”
Whittaker may be the picture-perfect example of a team leader this season, but she learned from some of the best. She credits Randi Farricker and Logan Morris, two of her former teammates, with showing her what it means to be a trailblazer.
“They were both kind of two different athletes,” Whittaker said. “Logan was super gritty — she just wanted to win. She was a baller, like, she always gave it 110%. And so did Randi, but Randi was more of my, like, mentality coach, in a way. She kept me stable; I could always go to her for something.”
Whittaker plans to graduate this spring with a degree in biology. Although she has one year of eligibility remaining, her biggest focus is on her post-graduate academic plans. Whittaker said she’s considering nursing school or continuing her job at UNC REX Healthcare where she works alongside physical and occupational therapists.
“There is nothing easy about being a student in STEM,” Whittaker said. “But, I appreciate the challenges. I’m glad that it’s kind of difficult for me because I was able to learn that much more, and I think it’s going to set me up for a lot of different things in the future.”
Post-graduate plans aside, Whittaker’s taking the season one game at a time.
“Regardless of, you know, the results of the season, we’re gonna work hard,” Whittaker said. “We’re gonna be determined. We’re going to be gritty, and we’re gonna go out there every inning, every second of the game and try to win.”