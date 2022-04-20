The NC State Baseball team claimed its sixth straight win in its midweek game while on the road against High Point University, beating the Panthers 13-5 on Wednesday, April 20.
While NC State and High Point were level for the first half of the game, the Wolfpack put on an offensive clinic heading into the late innings, scoring nine runs in the last four frames. NC State’s defense was able to hold off the Panthers while the bats were hot, which led to a whopping 17-hit game for the Pack.
Starting on the mound for the red and white was sophomore right-hander Garrett Payne (5 H, 5 ER, 2 BB), who had a short day. Payne lasted a mere 3.2 innings while allowing all five of High Point’s runs to score. Relieving him was freshman right-handed pitcher Carson Kelly and redshirt junior right-hander Logan Adams, who halted the Panthers offense in its tracks. Kelly and Adams combined to allow only one hit in the last 5.1 innings.
NC State’s bats started the game hot, especially senior center fielder Devonte Brown’s, who started his impressive day with a leadoff triple. In the next at-bat, sophomore first baseman LuJames Groover III singled, driving Brown in to make it 1-0. With some help from a sacrifice fly by redshirt junior shortstop Josh Hood, the Pack quickly took a 2-0 lead to start the game.
After holding the Panthers scoreless for the first two innings, High Point broke through in the third, making it 2-1 with a double and a sacrifice fly. Meanwhile, NC State recorded multiple hits in the second and third innings, including freshman designated hitter Tommy White, Brown and sophomore right fielder Noah Soles, who all grabbed their second hits of the day. However, NC State was unable to tack on any more runs in the first three innings.
The Pack managed to add to its total in the top of the fourth, scoring two more runs on White’s two-run shot into left field after Groover’s second single of the day. White’s homer also set the program record for home runs in a season by a freshman.
However, it was in the bottom of the fourth that High Point put the Pack on its heels. The Panthers took a 5-4 lead off a four-run inning, built off four base hits and two walks. Once High Point took the lead, Payne’s day was over as he was replaced by Kelly, who secured the final out to end the fourth.
After the fourth, however, High Point only had one more hit as NC State’s pitching and defense stepped up in the second half of the game. At the same time, the Pack’s offense was able to pull away from the Panthers, starting off with a huge four-run spot in the sixth. Brown sent a solo home run into left to open the frame,continuing his impressive 4-for-6 day at the plate. NC State was then able to add to its lead via multiple walks, a single from sophomore left fielder Dominic Pilolli, a sac fly by Hood, two wild pitches and a groundout RBI from Soles, all combining to put the Pack ahead 8-5.
After an impressive offensive frame, NC State’s pitching and defense didn’t relent for the rest of the night. Once Kelly exited with zero hits and one walk through 2.1 innings pitched, Adams came in and carried the bullpen’s momentum to the end of the game. Adams took the mound to start the seventh. Over those last three innings, Adams threw three strikeouts, allowed one hit and no walks while claiming the save as well.
NC State’s offense scored five in the final three innings, starting with another flurry of base hits and walks put another two runs on the board in the seventh. Singles from freshman third baseman Payton Green and Groover engineered a scoring opportunity in which Green added to the Pack’s total on a wild pitch. A Pillolli double then scored Groover, making it 10-5.
While NC State had a scoreless eighth inning, the Pack wasn’t done just yet. Singles from Brown and White paired with four walks and a wild pitch resulted in three more Wolfpack runs in the ninth.
NC State will certainly look to replicate its success found against High Point. Five batters recorded multi-hit games while Brown and White put up stellar statlines, each recording at least three hits and a home run. While inconsistencies on defense continue to be a struggle for this team, this late defensive performance will look to be replicated in the future as well.
Next up for NC State is a conference series at the No. 11 Louisville Cardinals starting on Friday, April 22. First pitch is scheduled for 8 p.m.