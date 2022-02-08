Freshman Kylee Alons competes in the women's 100-yard Butterfly during NC State's meet with rival UNC-Chapel Hill on Jan. 19, 2019 at the Casey Aquatic Center. Alons finished first in the event with a final time of 53.63 and nine points. Both Wolfpack teams were undefeated with a final women's score of 193-101, and men's final score of 197-97.