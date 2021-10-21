The Carolina Hurricanes returned to action at the Bell Centre, taking down the Montreal Canadiens 4-1. A stingy penalty kill kept the Canes in front, while right wing Andrei Svechnikov notched his fourth goal in three games.
Seven other Hurricanes joined Svechnikov in the box score, including center Jesperi Kotkaniemi, who netted his first goal as a Cane. After inducing a turnover in the attacking zone, the former Canadien deflected a shot from point by defenseman Brady Skjei to put Carolina up 3-1 in the third period.
Jesperi Kotkaniemi's first goal as a Carolina Hurricane.Against the Habs.In Montreal. pic.twitter.com/h3jpFdBmxc— Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) October 22, 2021
“[Kotkaniemi] goes there every shift and the fans boo him,” Svechnikov said. “It's very exciting to see him score that goal and it's going to give him some big confidence.”
The Montreal fans did not take too kindly to Kotkaniemi’s return, showering him with boos throughout the night, especially after his goal. Despite his age, the 21-year-old Kotkaniemi exhibited maturity by not letting the hostile crowd get to him.
“I laughed a little bit when I stepped on the ice,” Kotkaniemi said. “It's an unusual situation so it was kind of funny.”
The special teams played a big role in the game as well, as the difference between Montreal and Carolina in that regard was practically night and day. The Canadiens went goalless in five of their six power plays, while the Hurricanes made the most of their one power play with a second-period goal by center Sebastian Aho to open the scoring.
Finnish finish 🇫🇮 pic.twitter.com/NlFrgLxvTQ— Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) October 22, 2021
Although the Canes’ penalty performed well, they also dug themselves into a bit of hole by logging 12 PIM in the first place. The majority of those penalties were committed by Svech, who served three penalties for slashing, too many men on the ice and tripping, respectively.
“We did a heck of a job there,” said Canes head coach Rod Brind’Amour. “Our killers came up big and then our goalie was great tonight. Let's be perfectly clear, that's the difference in the game. We can't take all those penalties and and rely on the goalie that much”
The Canes defense played well in even situations as well, allowing only five shots on goal in the first period. The defense was not afraid to put their bodies on the line, blocking 20 shots over the course of the game and limiting Montreal to just 28 shots.
The Hurricanes will complete their first road trip of the season on Saturday, Oct. 23 with a return to the States to take on the Columbus Blue Jackets. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m.