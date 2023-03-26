In a thrilling battle between two of the best hockey teams in the NHL, the Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-3 on Saturday, March 25 at PNC Arena in Raleigh.
The Canes (47-16-8) entered the weekend match fresh off a hard-fought loss to the New York Rangers on Thursday night, hoping to put up a fair fight against the dominant Maple Leafs (43-20-9). Top-notch netminding from Pyotr Kochetkov enabled the Hurricanes to quash Toronto’s hopes at a season sweep, stopping a career-high 41 shots to essentially salvage Carolina’s chances at a much-needed win.
“[Kochetkov] kept us there,” said center Sebastian Aho. “We had a good first period. I felt like [during] the second period, [Toronto] just dominated us. They took over, and we weren’t smart enough. Too many turnovers [on] basically all areas of the ice, and they had some elite players. Obviously, Koochie can’t stop all of them, but anyways — he was really good tonight. Kept us alive all night.”
Pyotr the Great 👑 pic.twitter.com/CzuF9XwIIb— x - Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) March 26, 2023
A power play for the Hurricanes in the first frame transformed into a 49-second two-man advantage, giving them an early opportunity for a leg up over the Maple Leafs. Carolina’s blue line cashed in with a goal from defenseman Brent Burns, his 12th of the season during his 750th-consecutive game in the NHL.
Between Carolina’s second-best penalty kill and Toronto’s second-best power play in the league, each of the five penalties in Saturday night’s game were well-fought. It makes sense that the Hurricanes’ only real opportunity to seize a power-play goal came during the two-man advantage.
Initially, the Hurricanes’ defense held the Leafs to zero goals on 16 shots — mostly thanks to Kochetkov’s prowess — and center Jordan Staal notched a biscuit in the first frame to give Carolina a two-goal lead. Martinook’s attempt at a goal gave Staal a perfect opportunity to put one past Toronto goaltender Matt Murray.
Good things (goals) happen when you forecheck pic.twitter.com/KR6Zy68oKu— x - Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) March 25, 2023
The Canes took their foot off the gas in the second period, giving Toronto the opportunity to score twice in less than 10 minutes to even the score in a tightly-contested game. The Maple Leafs bounced back considerably after the first intermission, finishing the second frame with 18 shots on goal in comparison to Carolina’s five.
“I thought we had a good first period, and then their world-class talent took over and we just watched it happen,” said head coach Rod Brind’Amour. “I tip my hat to them, because they played a really good game after the first. … I didn’t really know what we were doing. They were just coming in waves.”
With the game tied up, the third period was expected to be a battle, and both sides came to play. Right wing Stefan Noesen scored the first goal of the period by jamming the puck in off a rebound past Murray, but Toronto responded with a goal of their own to make it 3-3.
Not even a minute after the game was tied up, Aho slipped in a backhand shot to give Carolina the lead. The 25-year-old phenom earned first star of the game with his go-ahead goal, lighting a fire inside PNC Arena and giving the Hurricanes the momentum they needed to finish out the remaining two and a half minutes. A little over a minute after Aho’s shot, left wing Teuvo Teravainen sealed Carolina’s win with an empty-net goal to put the Canes up 5-3.
Puck. Don't. Lie. pic.twitter.com/IwmvvGn0Oj— x - Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) March 26, 2023
Having officially clinched a spot in the playoffs, the Hurricanes are looking to keep up the momentum heading into the final stretch of the regular season. First, they’ll have to take on some tough competition — as if tonight’s battle wasn’t enough, Carolina will take on the league-leading Boston Bruins at PNC Arena on Sunday, March 26, less than 24 hours after their home win over the Maple Leafs. Puck drop is set for 5 p.m.
