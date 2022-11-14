In their first road win in regulation since Oct. 24, the Carolina Hurricanes handed the Chicago Blackhawks a 3-0 loss at United Center in Chicago, Illinois Monday, Nov. 14.
The Hurricanes’ (10-5-1) shutout was led by the endeavors of goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov, who handled Chicago’s (6-6-3) 27 shots on goal almost effortlessly. Kochetkov, who was recalled from the AHL early last week following goaltender Frederick Andersen’s in-practice injury, performed with the skill of a seasoned netminder.
“[Kochetkov] was dialed in,” said head coach Rod Brind’Amour. “They had a lot of good looks, and … he was already there. He won a couple of back-door plays, and he was solid. Gotta give him a lot of credit — I mean, I don’t think this was a 3-0 game. I don’t think we were great after the first little while, but we were good enough, and he was great.”
Kochetkov settled into a rhythm early on, stopping 13 shots across the first frame. The 23 year old saved slick shots with ease, settling far into the crease to keep the Blackhawks scoreless for all 60 minutes of regulation.
Illinois native and center Jack Drury notched his first, albeit unofficial, goal of the season to put Carolina on the board. Mere miles from his hometown of Winnetka, Illinois, Drury and left wing Jordan Martinook raised their sticks to redirect the puck after a narrow pass from defenseman Brent Burns. The goal ultimately went to Martinook, but Drury’s involvement counted for something.
Did Martinook and Drury each get their stick on this?Is this a Double Doink? pic.twitter.com/G4KfPKChLy— Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) November 15, 2022
To sweeten the deal, center Jordan Staal scored his third goal in three games late in the first frame to raise Carolina’s lead to 2-0. Staal, who was responsible for the Hurricanes’ only goal in Colorado on Saturday evening, buried the puck behind Chicago goaltender Petr Mrazek’s left shoulder.
“I think our line has been really consistent these last 10 or so games,” Staal said. “It’s always nice to be a part of that, and still be effective in our style of play. I like the way our line looks.”
Although Carolina’s power play wasn’t up to snuff for most of Monday evening’s match, their penalty kill went above and beyond what fans have seen in recent weeks. The Hurricanes have allowed 10 goals on 44 power plays on the road so far this season, but shut out Chicago’s chances thanks to Kochetkov’s prowess.
Fresh off of scoring his 100th goal and his third career hat trick in Raleigh last Thursday night, right wing Andrei Svechnikov notched Carolina’s only goal of the second frame. Assisted by right wing Jesper Fast, Svechnikov sent a bullet past Mrazek after Chicago defenseman Caleb Jones attempted to return the puck to the Blackhawks’ offensive line.
Svech scored again? That's weird. That never happens. pic.twitter.com/PdwiGKMpI7— Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) November 15, 2022
The final frame was uneventful, but the damage had been done. With no penalties and no additional goals from either side, Kochetkov and the rest of the Hurricanes held tightly onto their 3-0 lead to add a much-needed road win to their record.
“We needed a win,” Brind’Amour said. “Pyotr made a lot of great saves tonight and really kept us — I don’t want to say in the game, but … we didn’t have to panic. Kept [Chicago] off the scoresheet, obviously. Real huge performance from him.”
The Hurricanes will return to Raleigh on Thursday, Nov. 17 to take on the Colorado Avalanche once again. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m.