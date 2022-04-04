To conclude its regular spring season, the NC State women’s golf team welcomed seven other teams to Lonnie Poole Golf Club for the Wolfpack Match Play. NC State finished third overall, with an upset win in the first round against No. 16 Florida State.
Senior Lea Klimentova, sophomore Isabel Amezcua and junior Natalie Armbruester all notched wins over their Florida State opponents in the first round. Klimentova put up a 2&1 win, continuing her hot streak from her season-best performance in the Pack’s last match. Amezcua tied up wins for the Pack, with Armbruester coming behind her to secure the win against Florida.
UNC-Chapel Hill bulldozed through most of the Pack golfers in the second round. Klimentova was the only NC State player able to get ahead of the Tar Heels, beating UNC’s Natalia Aseguinolaza with a 6&4 score.
NC State took on Louisville in the final round, besting the Cardinals 3-2. Klimentova put up her third win to start the day with a 3&2 score. Freshman Lauren Olivarez-Leon and Amezcua brought in the other two wins for the Pack.
This home match play event closed out the regular season for the Pack. NC State will now look to the ACC Championship in Pawleys Island, South Carolina on April 14-17.