Just like Oprah Winfrey giving out cars left and right, the NC State wrestling team was handing out pins at will on Friday night against Duke.
The Wolfpack (11-1, 1-1 ACC) scored a total of four pins and absolutely dominated the Blue Devils (3-8, 0-2 ACC), nearly completing the shutout 46-3 in the Pack’s ACC home opener.
Good guys > Devils pic.twitter.com/52vscLG5E3— NC State Wrestling 🤼♂️ (@PackWrestle) January 28, 2023
Coming off a tough loss last week against Virginia Tech, its first of the dual season, the Pack was eager to get that bad taste out of its mouth and fed off the energy of the crowd in Reynolds Coliseum.
“Just like one of our guys taking a loss as an individual, the same goes for the team — you’ve gotta put it behind you,” said head coach Pat Popolizio. “We’ve still got a lot of wrestling left, probably more important stuff in front of us. It’s a long season, those things are gonna happen, we’ve gotta get better, but we know we’ve got a pretty young team, so you learn from it.”
It was a sign of things to come when redshirt junior Jarrett Trombley opened the match with a first-period pin in the 125-pound bout — only four Duke wrestlers ended up making it to the end of their bouts.
While he didn’t get a pin, redshirt sophomore Kai Orine may as well have, winning by tech fall against Duke’s Logan Agin after going up 18-1 in the third period of the 133-pound bout.
The next two bouts were won by major decision as sophomore Ryan Jack took the 141-pound contest 13-4 and freshman Jackson Arrington won the 149-pound bout 10-2. With the win, Jack’s individual record on the season improves to 16-1 and his win-streak improves to nine.
“It definitely gets a lot louder in here than I thought,” Jack said. “I loved hearing the crowd scream and I couldn’t even hear myself because they’re so loud.”
Sophomore Ed Scott was one of five wrestlers who tasted defeat last week against the Hokies, falling to Bryce Andonian in one of the biggest bouts of the evening. Like the rest of his team, Scott needed to bounce back this week and did so in a big way, putting up the Pack’s second first-period pin of the night against Logan Ferrero.
“Every day is a new day and the sun is always gonna come up, so to get the pin tonight was a great thing,” Scott said. “You only lose if you don’t learn from the mistakes you made. It’s the same way I see my match last week — I gotta go back, I gotta learn, and if I don’t do that then I’ve lost.”
In the 165-pound class, redshirt freshman Luke Ahrberg took on Duke’s Gabe Dinette. While Ahrberg pulled away with a 7-2 victory, it was the closest match yet and the first decision of the night. Ahrberg nearly went down early but freed himself from Dinette before getting a takedown, grabbing Dinette by his ankle and yanking him to the ground. From that point, Ahrberg was in full control and the Pack tacked on three more points.
Following this, the Wolfpack got six free points in the 174-pound class due to a forfeit from Duke. Redshirt junior Alex Faison, who’s ranked 31st in his class, was the Wolfpack’s representative for the match.
Holding a commanding 34-0 lead by this point, freshman Dylan Fishback added to the Pack’s tally in the 184-pound bout. After quickly scoring a takedown against his opponent, Luke Chakonis, the match ended shortly afterwards when Fishback got a pin in the first period, marking the Pack’s third of the night. The win also secured the highest point total for NC State on the season.
That’s how you bounce back pic.twitter.com/s2foX2Wuwf— NC State Wrestling 🤼♂️ (@PackWrestle) January 28, 2023
Next up in the 197-pound class, sophomore Isaac Trumble continued the Wolfpack’s dominance, defeating Duke’s Brayden Ray. Trumble also won by pin, the fourth of the night for the Wolfpack. As State went up 46-0 with the win, the crowd sensed the possibility of a shutout and turned up the noise.
In the final bout of the night, senior Tyrie Houghton faced off against Duke’s only ranked wrestler, Jonah Niesenbaum, and with the crowd roaring, the pair fought in the night’s closest bout. After falling behind early, Houghton rallied and only trailed 4-5 late in the final period. Despite his and the crowd’s best efforts, Niesenbaum staved off Houghton to save the Blue Devils from a shutout, and although it was gone, the Pack still found itself up 46-3 at the end of the night.
The Wolfpack will hit the road next week to face the Virginia Cavaliers on Feb. 3, at 7 p.m. The match will be televised on ACC Network Extra.